Multiple Housewives Had ‘Major Beef’ on Season 2 of All-Stars Spinoff: Report

She decorated, she cooked, she made it nice!

According to a new report, some major drama went down on the set of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season two, which took place at former “Real Housewives of New York” star Dorinda Medley’s home in The Berkshires. The new series brings together “Housewives” from different franchises, documenting them on vacation for one week.

“The drama started from the moment all the ladies got there,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife on October 5, 2021. “Everyone thought they’d be on their best behavior and ease into filming, but it but that’s not how it went. The ladies didn’t know that Jill Zarin was there. Jill and Dorinda had major beef as did Dorinda and Vicki. There was a lot of fighting between all of them.”

The source also added that former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Vicki Gunvalson had some of the biggest issues with the other ladies. However, there might be a good reason for that, as Gunvalson’s fiancé, Steve Lodge, broke up with her right before the trip.

“Vicki didn’t get along with anyone other than Tamra [Judge],” the source said. “She shared the Steve breakup with the ladies upon arrival. She was so upset and constantly crying that she could barely participate in anything because she was so upset.”

Season one of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” is set to premiere in November 2020 on Peacock, while the second season is expected to air sometime next year, also on Peacock.

Medley and Zarin Have Feuded in the Past

This isn’t the first time that Medley and Zarin have feuded. Last year, Zarin alleged that Medley was “so mean” to her when she appeared at Luann de Lesseps’ Halloween party during season 12 of “The Real Housewives of New York.”

“She was so mean to me,” Zarin alleged during an Instagram Live in July 2020, as captured by The Sun. “I said, ‘You know, Dorinda, did I do something to you? You’ve been very mean to me.’”

Zarin continued, “And she goes, ‘Bravo, Bravo Bravo! We’re not doing this on the show. You’re just using me to get on the show.’”

At the time, the former “Real Housewives of New York” star admitted that she liked Medley during her first season, but not anymore. “I liked Dorinda,” Zarin said on the Instagram Live. “I liked Dorinda on season one. I don’t like Dorinda this season. She’s not nice. I think she’s angry and hurt and coming from a place of all that but I don’t see her being very nice to anyone.”

Season 1 of ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Won’t Disappoint

Before viewers get season two of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” they have to wait for season one! And, according to Kenya Moore, the new spinoff is “magic.”

“When I tell you, it was the best show that I’ve filmed,” Moore told Entertainment Tonight in September 2021 . “Yeah, it is so good! It was so amazing filming it, different from anything I’ve ever experienced. The girls were outstanding. Like, it was just, like — it was so, it was like a symphony, you know? It was just magic, everywhere you looked.”

Moore continued, “You had the top people, but they were all interesting. What they brought to the table was different. We broke the fourth wall a lot, so then they would reveal how they felt in this moment [from their respective shows], or what really happened. Or– and it was just, like, pulling back that veil and seeing what it’s really like to be a Housewife.”

