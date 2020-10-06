Is Brielle Biermann Single?

Is former Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter, Brielle Biermann, single? From the looks of her social media pages, it appears as if she is single.

On Instagram, Biermann hasn’t posted a picture with a boy in quite a long time. The majority of her photos are selfies or photos with friends and family. Biermann also talks about her dating life frequently on Twitter. On September 29, Biermann wrote, “I just wanna get cute and go on a date ugh covid is the worst.” On September 4, Biermann also referenced old relationships she’s had, writing, “My next man needs to not be on social media. Period.”

my next man needs to not be on social media. period — Brielle Biermann (@BrielleZolciak) September 4, 2020

According to Distractify, Biermann was reportedly dating UCLA pitcher Justin Hooper around a year ago. However, their relationship only seemed to last for a few months, as she wrote on her Instagram stories in November 2019 that she was single again, according to Distractify. However, it seems like Biermann still keeps in touch with some of her ex-boyfriends, as she reunited for lunch with one of her ex-boyfriends named Slade Osborne during the last season of Don’t Be Tardy. Viewers and fans will get a better look into Biermann’s life during Season 8 of Don’t Be Tardy, which premieres on October 6 at 10 p.m. EST.

Biermann Used to Date Michael Kopech

According to Bravo, Biermann used to date Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech. Their relationship was chronicled on various seasons of Don’t Be Tardy, as the couple dated for around two years. Kopech’s name was recently in the news as he has filed for divorce from pregnant Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan, according to Bravo. The two tied the knot in January 2020.

During a February 2019 interview with TooFab, Biermann opened up more about their breakup. “It was more of him wanting to take a break, and he wanted me to wait on him,” Biermann told TooFab in 2019. “And I was like, ‘I’m not gonna wait on you, dude. You clearly wanna go f*** around. You think I’m stupid? I’m not stupid. I’m not gonna be waiting for you to return. I have a life, too.’ He was like, ‘In a year, we can date.’ I was like, ‘Are you insane? No.'”

Biermann continued, reflecting on the breakup. “It needed to happen,” Biermann said to TooFab. “I just was a little in denial because no one’s ever left me before. So I was like, ‘What the f*** is your problem? You have issues to leave me.’ I was so confused at the time. I was like, ‘Really? You’re really leaving me? Okay, bye!’ I was such an a**hole.”

Biermann’s Sister, Ariana Biermann, Has a New Boyfriend

Even though Biermann may be single, her little sister, Ariana Biermann, is not. Ariana Biermann has a new boyfriend named Aaron Scott, and from the looks of his social media pages, it seems like he is a male model. On September 9, Biermann posted a photo with Scott, writing in the caption, “ur my happy place.”

Biermann also posted another photo of the two of them at what appeared to be a beach or a lake on July 20. In the caption, Biermann wrote, “adore you <3” Even though she is single, big sister Brielle seemed super supportive, writing in the comment section, “Oh wowwww” with a heart emoji.

READ NEXT: How Ariana Biermann Accomplished Her Significant Weight Loss