Former RHONJ Star Recalls Unleashing on Andy Cohen

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jacqueline Laurita admits she went off on Andy Cohen during filming.

During an interview on the “All About TRH” podcast, Laurita recalled a time when producers wanted to film some scenes with her and her son, Nicholas. However, Nick, who has autism, was “regressing” and Laurita didn’t want his actions to be on camera. So, she called Cohen — and other producers.

“I yelled at everyone,” Laurita said on the September 10 podcast episode. “It was terrible. I had all the executives on the phone — Andy, everybody — I was telling them all to go [expletive] themselves.

I was so mad,” she added.

Laurita officially left the New Jersey franchise after season 7. She moved out of New Jersey to Nevada and has since relocated to California with her family.

Andy Cohen Called Jacqueline Laurita’s Rekindled Friendship With Teresa Giudice a “Joke”

Laurita and Giudice were friends on the first couple of seasons of RHONJ, but by Laurita’s final hoorah on the show, the two were enemies. Years later, however, the two met up and talked things out and have become friends once more.

“I’ve been thinking about her a lot because we both have Nicholases — my step son is Nicholas — and they both have autism. So she’s been on my mind a lot and I was going to Vegas to see Bruno Mars so I reached out to her,” Giudice told Cohen on a February 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live!” (via People magazine). “Time heals all wounds. It really does,” Giudice added.

And while Cohen admitted that he was shocked the two had mended their broken friendship, he actually had a more harsh response on the season 13 reunion.

“You, like, suddenly stanning for Jacqueline is like the joke of the century. I’m sorry. After you talking [expletive] about her for 10 years?” Cohen said to Giudice (via Decider). Giudice denied speaking ill of her friend, but Cohen said there was plenty of proof.

“We can play a 20-minute montage here,” he said.

Jacqueline Laurita’s Decision to Leave RHONJ Was Her Own

Although she was an OG cast member on the New Jersey franchise, Laurita decided to leave the show after Bravo didn’t guarantee her a full-time spot. Instead, she was offered a part-time role that would change “depending on how [her] story unfolded and if [she] meshed with the group,” per ET.

“I just felt that after being on the show for seven years and putting my time and everything into that, to not have a confirmed full-time decision, with that feeling that I had to kind of tryout again, it just didn’t feel right,” she told the outlet.

And while she has tried to shield some of the more challenging moments with her son from the cameras, she is grateful that the show allowed her to “raise autism awareness” and hopes it might help another family who has experienced something similar.

“It was so nice to be able to use that platform to raise autism awareness and do something good with it. All of my ups and downs throughout my seven years on the show made it completely worth it,” she told ET.

