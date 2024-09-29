Former RHONJ Star Will Be ‘There’ for Teresa Giudice if Things Go South in Marriage

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jacqueline Laurita is a supportive friend. In a new interview, Lauita shared her thoughts about Teresa Giudice’s husband, Louis Ruelas.

“He was so nice. He was so supportive,” Laurita said of Ruelas on the September 10 episode of the “All About TRH” podcast.

Laurita also said that while she didn’t notice any major red flags, she knows that there are a lot of rumors out there about Ruelas.

“I didn’t see the previous seasons to see what triggered this animosity towards him. But I can just speak on how he was with me,” Laurita said, later adding, “Everything always comes to light. And if that happens, one day, and teresa needs me, I’ll be there for her.”

Laurita and Giudice appeared on seven total seasons of RHONJ together. Their friendship took a nose dive toward the end of Laurita’s time on the show, but the two were able to mend their friendship in February 2023.

Jacqueline Laurita Could Feel the Love Between Teresa Giudice & Louis Ruelas

Laurita has only met Ruelas a handful of times, but she got a good vibe from him overall.

“It was obvious that he was in love with Teresa, the way he would look at her. He just seemed like enamored by her, would laugh at everything she would say. He seemed supportive and caring.

And like, he was like encouraging our relationship, you know, with each other,” she said on the “All About TRH” podcast.

When it comes to the way that Ruelas has been portrayed on RHONJ, Laurita admits that she doesn’t watch every episode. However, she knows from experience how emotions can get the best of someone.

“Being on the show, I’ve said horrible things too, when at the moment when you’re angry at someone and you’re screaming and you’re just so fed up,” Laurita said. “Sometimes you just explode and you say things out of anger,” she added.

Some RHONJ Fans Think Louis Ruelas Is Bad News

Many RHONJ fans don’t feel the same about Ruelas as Laurita does, however.

For example, in June 2024, Collider reported that Ruelas owed a party planner in New Jersey some $300,000. Shortly after the report was published, someone started a Reddit thread about it — and fans took aim at Ruelas.

“Being off the show atp might be best for Tre so the whole world doesn’t see her life blowup … again,” one person wrote.

“My bets that Luis gets busted for fraud and Tre and him end up in the clink. I mean that Tulum party they had looked like it cost a fortune,” another Redditor said.

“I seriously wouldn’t be surprised if he goes to jail for fraud and takes her down with him. A lot of us have bad taste in men but not many of us go to jail for it,” a third comment read.

“Louie literally was hanging out in her neighborhood to meet her. He love bombed her, spent a ton of money and has get rich ‘business schemes’. She is all the way in and it’s gonna bite her in the ass,” someone else added.

