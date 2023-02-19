RHONJ Star Announces Major Career News

Jackie Goldschneider shared big news with fans. “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star revealed she has written her first book, due out in September 2023.

In a post shared to Instagram on February 15, 2023, the Bravo star revealed the cover to her book and its title, “The Weight of Beautiful.” A second pic showed Goldschneider on her wedding day.

Goldschneider told fans that she has “dreamed” of writing a book ever since she was a child, but she didn’t expect it to be this particular story. The book will share the story of Goldschneider’s two-decade struggle with an eating disorder, which she revealed for the first time on the 12th season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

The mom of four told fans that she wrote the book entirely by herself without any help from a ghostwriter and that she considers it “the greatest professional accomplishment“of her life.

“It’s a story that will blow you away,” she shared.

“The Weight of Beautiful” will be released on September 26, 2023.

Jackie Goldschneider Has Experience as a Freelance Writer

Stars from the Real Housewives world reacted to the news of Goldschneider’s first book with congratulatory comments.

“Congratulations my strong, amazing beautiful friend! I can’t wait to read and watch the world fall in love with you again,” wrote RHONJ co-star Margaret Josephs.

“So proud of you!!!” added Melissa Gorga.

“Thank you for sharing your story. A massive contribution to helping those who suffer and their loved ones better understand the painful existence living with an ED. Congratulations!” wrote Crystal Kung Minkoff. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has been open about her own personal experience with an eating disorder.

Ramona Singer, Tamra Judge, Emily Simpson, and Taylor Armstrong also congratulated Goldschneider on her book news.

According to her Simon & Schuster author’s bio, Goldschneider has worked as a freelance journalist in the past. The Boston University and Fordham University Law School grad has written for “Good Housekeeping,” “The Huffington Post” and the website Scary Mommy.

Her “Good Housekeeping” bio also states that the mom of two sets of twins wrote a biweekly parenting column for a New Jersey newspaper for years. One of Goldschneider’s articles was about the fact that she does not like to cook for her family and the stigma around that.

Jackie Goldschneider First Teased She Was Writing a Book in 2021

Goldschneider previously teased that she was writing a book, but she did not give any details on what it would be about. In fact, she hinted that the book would be on a more lighthearted topic.

In an interview with Page Six in 2021, the RHONJ star dished that she started to write her first book after filming the 11th season of the Bravo reality show. “I’m super excited about that and I’m actually writing it myself, like, not a ghostwriter,” Goldschneider said at the time, before dishing that her book would feature some humor.

“What people don’t realize about me is that I love being funny and I love being a witty kind of funny, and a lot of my writing is in that vein of the witty, funny kind of writing,” she added.

READ NEXT: Mauricio Umansky Will Share Celebrity Stories in His Book