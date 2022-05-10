‘Real Housewives’ Star Responds to Rumors She Is Being Demoted

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jackie Goldschneider appeared on the May 9 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” hosted by former Bravo stars Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. While recording the podcast episode, Arroyave asked her to share her thoughts about the rumors that she has been demoted to a “friend of” role on “RHONJ” for its thirteenth season.

Jackie Goldschneider Shared Her Thoughts About the Rumors

As previously reported by Heavy.com, the blogger RHONJ Obsessed claimed that fans can expect Goldschneider’s role to be minimized in the show’s thirteenth season. During the May 9 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, the former lawyer asserted that she can not confirm her “RHONJ” season 13 casting status.

“I can’t talk about anything. In time, but you know that everything on Bravo is fluid, so I can’t talk about anything, the truth is I don’t know anything,” stated Goldschneider.

She then asserted that while she does not “know anything yet,” she is content with “whatever happens.”

“Like this show I’ve loved being on it but the show is always a compliment to my life and not my whole life and so whatever happens, like I’m good. I’m okay with it. But I don’t really know what’s happening yet,” said the television personality.

When Arroyave requested her to speak hypothetically on the matter, the “RHONJ” star declined to do so.

“I can’t answer it really even if it’s a hypothetical because you know, I don’t want to piss off the Bravo gods but I really don’t know anything yet. Everything’s fluid, no decisions really have been made yet. So, I really don’t know,” stated Goldschneider.

She also noted that she has “been asked not to discuss it.” The 45-year-old then shared that she did not appreciate the gossip about her casting.

“I do hate the rumors, I hate the rumors, especially when you can’t answer them and people just assume what your state of mind is,” said Goldschneider.

Jackie Goldschneider Discussed Her Eating Disorder

In “RHONJ” season 12, Goldschneider was transparent about getting help for her eating disorder. While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, the mother of four gave some insight into her current treatment plan.

“I’m in therapy twice a week with a therapist and then once a week I have a medical nutritionist and so with her, I do a lot of like how can I replace like bad things in my diet,” said the 45-year-old.

During an April 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Goldschneider explained why she decided to let audiences know about her eating disorder. She shared that she wanted to be held accountable to stick to her program by her fans.

“I knew if I did it in front of an audience I wouldn’t allow people to see me fail and say to themselves ‘it’s too hard to recover, I’m not going to bother,’” stated the Bravo star.

The reality television personality shared similar comments during a March 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

“There’s a lot of shame and silence around eating disorders so I figured if I’m going to recover from this I’m going to do this really out loud and let everyone know that it’s okay,” shared Goldschneider.

