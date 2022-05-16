RHONJ Star Reveals Rumor Led Daughter to Believe Divorce Was Imminent

A “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star opened up about a rumor that rocked her family and had one of her kids thinking that divorce was imminent.

RHONJ has been filled with drama from all angles over the past couple of seasons, but some storylines don’t exactly hold much truth.

On the May 9, 2022, episode of the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast, RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider talked a bit about the rumor that her husband, Evan Goldschneider, was having an affair.

In a 2021 episode of the show, during a birthday party that Jackie was throwing for her husband, OG RHONJ star Teresa Giudice started not-so-quietly asking the other women if they had heard the rumor that Evan was hooking up with someone at his gym.

Jackie & Her Husband Were Able to Work Through it

Naturally, when Jackie found out that her co-star had been talking about Evan, she was furious.

“The irony is Evan goes to such a small gym around the corner from our house. It’s like the last place that he could conceal any bad behaviors. Watching it back, I was just revolted,” Jackie said on the February 24, 2021, episode of the “Reality Life” podcast.

Aside from vehemently denying the rumor, Jackie was faced with dealing with the aftermath at home.

“I felt bad that I put him in that position, that he was even being questioned. We had to learn to let go of a lot of blaming ourselves. We just realized how strong we are, and that it would take a lot more than this — even in front of the whole world — to pull us apart,” Jackie told Us Weekly in January 2022.

However, it wasn’t just an issue that was between Jackie and Evan. The cheating rumors actually affected the whole Goldschneider family.

Jackie Revealed That Her Daughter Thought She & Evan Were Splitting Up

Jackie and Evan’s four kids may not be old enough to understand everything that happens on reality television, but they aren’t too young to pick up on certain things. And, when the RHONJ season aired, Jackie’s kids reacted the way that most kids would.

“Last year was really, really hard for me,” Jackie admitted on the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast. “My family was reeling from that. My husband was freaking out that they were using his name to drive a storyline. He’s really like, the greatest guy you ever want to meet off-camera. Sweet, hard-working, like, coach of the year, you know? And, like, his name was just dragged the entire season,” she continued.

“I had a tremendous amount of guilt over that. My husband was constantly upset about it, my kids were crying about it because we would fight about it. It was really bad. My daughter thought we were going to get divorced. So, it was terrible,” she added.

Jackie said that her family was able to “come to a resolution” when things first happened, but when the season aired, “all hell broke loose again.” Jackie said that she was too upset to eat, and that the rumors really affected her negatively.

