Full-Time RHONJ Star Demoted for Season 13: Report

It sounds like the tides may be changing in Jersey.

Since season 12 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” wrapped filming, many rumors about the season 13 cast have been circulating online. While all of the women are expected to return in some capacity, there may be a shift amongst full-time cast members — and an addition of some new ladies who will more than likely all start off in “friend of” roles.

“Rumor has it everyone’s favorite Garden state show will keep the same full time ladies next season. A couple women managed to save themselves at the reunion,” a blind published by Bravo and Cocktails on April 6, 2022, read.

However, there has been some conflicting information. According to RHONJ gossip account rhonjobsessed, Jackie Goldschneider has been demoted and will be in a “friend of” role for season 13.

Here’s what you need to know:

Goldschneider Could Be a ‘Last Minute Decision’ for the Network

Season 12 of RHONJ saw Goldschneider come out of her shell a bit more than past seasons. Without having to defend her family from nasty rumors, Goldschneider seemed to find a comfortable place within the group and on the show, in general. This allowed her to open up about her ongoing struggles with an eating disorder.

Parts of Goldschneider’s therapy sessions were filmed for season 12, and she overcame a few big hurdles while cameras were rolling. Overall, Goldschneider received glowing reviews from RHONJ fans, and it seems as though many would like to see her return.

“Jackie is always a last minute decision, but she’ll most likely be back but may get edited down by the end of filming,” a source told Bravo and Cocktails. Of course, the opposite could be true as well and Goldschneider could end up being featured more, reclaiming her full-time Housewife status.

Fans have reacted to the rumor that Goldscheider won’t be returning in a full-time role, commenting on rhonjobsessed’s post.

“Kind of sad about Jackie being demoted. She really had a great season,” one comment read.

“I’m not a Jackie fan but it’s not a good look for Bravo that she gets demoted after being so brave and sharing her journey to recovery. What kind of message does that send to people who are also struggling?” someone else questioned.

“I don’t think Jackie should have been demoted after how open she was this season with such a real issue,” a third person wrote.

“Damn. Jackie really grew on me this season. I rather them demote Dolores or Melissa,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Bravo Has Not Commented on Any Casting Rumors

Although multiple online sources — including rhonjobsessed — revealed that filming for the new season of RHONJ will begin at the end of May 2022, Bravo has not commented on who will be returning or who might be added to the cast. The network generally keeps things very quiet until the ink on the contracts is dry.

The consensus, however, seems to be that season 12 newcomer Traci Johnson won’t return in her “friend-of” role, according to the Instagram account Best of Bravo. However, there may be more people coming in to shake things up — including three new ladies.

“Danielle Cabral is joining the ladies – finally getting the show into a younger demographic. The next newbie is Jenn Fessler (Marges friend) or Rachel Fuda (Melissas friend), but the decision hasn’t been made on what direction they should go in,” an anonymous source shared with Bravo and Cocktails.

It’s unclear if these women will be signing contracts or if they’ve already signed contracts, but many gossip accounts are saying that this is a done deal.

