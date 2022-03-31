Jackie Goldschneider Looks Unrecognizable in Eating Disorder Flashback Photo

Jackie Goldschneider, star of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” revealed a flashback photo from the height of her eating disorder.

A major storyline for Goldschneider this season has been her struggles with an eating disorder. Viewers have watched Goldschneider cry as she reflects on how far she’s come and how much she still struggles with full-blown Anorexia.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jackie Goldschneider Reveals Flashback Photo During Her 18-Year Struggle With ‘Dangerous Habits, Secretive Behaviors & Obsessive Eating & Exercise Patterns’

On March 29, 2022, Goldschneider shared an Instagram flashback photo to show others just how deep in the disease she was.

The post was made the same day RHONJ was set to air an episode highlighting her struggles.

“Tonight’s episode marked the beginning of my recovery from an 18 year-long eating disorder that took over my mind, my body and my life. 18 years of dangerous habits, secretive behaviors and obsessive eating and exercise patterns that I was terrified to let go of, because I wrapped so much of my identity around being thin,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. “I was ashamed of my behavior around food and scared that people wouldn’t understand why or how I could do this to myself. I also didn’t know how to get help, as a middle aged woman with 4 young children.”

She also explained why she felt the need to share her story and the photo with the public.

“In my darkest days, I desperately wanted to see someone who had suffered like I suffered, and who had successfly recovered and lived a happy life,” she wrote on Instagram. “When I ultimately decided to acknowledge and recover from this, I wanted to be that person for as many other people as I could. Having these conversations on camera was terrifying at times and heartbreaking to watch back, but I am so thankful that I’m finally on this road and I’m grateful to Bravo for allowing me to break my silence so publicly, so that people know there is no shame in having an eating disorder or in asking for help, and that help is available for anyone at any stage of life.”

Fellow Housewives Margaret Josephs & Melissa Gorga Showed Support for Jackie Goldschneider in the Comments ‘You Are so Strong & Inspiring Love You so Much’

Several Housewives and other Bravolebrities commented in support of Goldschneider.

“You are so strong and inspiring love you so much,” her RHONJ co-star Margaret Josephs wrote.

“Love you,” Melissa Gorga commented.

Her husband, Evan Goldschneider commented with a blue heart.

Several fans shared their thoughts as well.

“Brave of you to open up and I’m sure you will help so many people! More than you’ll ever know. Sending you lots of love,” someone wrote.

“Jackie, you’ve grown to be such an icon and inspiration ! So proud of ya,” another fan wrote.

“Thanks for sharing your journey. You are so beautiful inside and out thank you,” someone else said.

“So nice to see REAL issues being brought up, discussed, and handled properly!” a fan wrote. “Rooting for your road to recovery Keep making your children proud!”

“Your story is such an inspiration to so many people who struggle in silence,” another fan said. “We love that you are using your platform to educate and help those who suffer from eating disorders.”

Goldschneider also provided information for others who might be struggling with eating disorders.