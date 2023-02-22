‘Real Housewives’ Star Calls Out Bravolebrities on Ozempic

Ozempic has become a highly talked about drug in the last several months as several Hollywood stars have admitted to taking the medication to shed weight quickly while others have denied using it.

Ozempic and Wegovy are two brand names for the type 2 diabetes medication known as semaglutide which aims to improve glycemic control, according to the FDA. However, the drug has also been found to contribute to rapid weight loss. “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jackie Goldschneider recently lashed out about the drug and hinted that some Bravo stars have been taking the medication for weight loss.

Goldschneider, who’s been open on RHONJ about her battle with an eating disorder, told Page Six that she could “talk about Ozempic all day” as it made her “so fired up.” While speaking with “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast hosts Evan Real and Danny Murphy, the RHONJ star said she was “horrified” by the drug apparently running rampant in celebrity circles.

She also shared that it can be really addicting: “You start dropping massive amounts of weight,” she told the publication. “That’s so addicting. I mean, that’s how I spiraled into anorexia. You get addicted to his new body and to the attention that comes with it.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Jackie Goldschneider Said She Was Worried About the Long-Term Impact of People Taking This Drug for Weight Loss

Goldschneider, who is set to publish on September 26 her memoir “The Weight of Beautiful” about her struggle with the eating disorder, shared that her biggest concern with Ozempic was what will happen when people stop taking it. “I’m not so much horrified by people wanting to lose weight,” she told Page Six, “but I’m very, very scared of what will happen if and when people have to go off of this drug.”

“It’s just going to be a massive number of people who gain a huge amount of weight and suddenly don’t know what to do with themselves,” she said, adding that she’s afraid it’s going to lead to a lot of eating disorders.

Jackie Goldschneider Said There Are People in the ‘Housewives’ World & in Her Circle Who Are Taking Ozempic

Goldschneider then hinted that there are people in the Bravo world on Ozempic and that it’s made her recovery from her eating disorder harder. She told Page Six it was a “selfish” perspective but it was difficult to come back to an environment where people in her circle weren’t in a healthy relationship with food.

She said she wanted to “come back into a world where everyone around me was eating and loving food and enjoying life,” but it didn’t happen because “a lot of people in the ‘Housewives’ world are on Ozempic, a lot of my friends are in the ‘Housewives’ world, and it was tough for me to come back and suddenly no one’s eating when we go out to dinner, you know and that’s hard.”

Goldschneider then clarified that she isn’t saying any particular stars are on it but that she does know people on it, including some who she looked up to as she thought they had a “very normal relationship with food and now apparently they don’t.”

Across the country, RHOBH star Kyle Richards was one celebrity who was accused of being on Ozempic but she strongly denied those accusations. “I’ve never tried Ozempic, none of those diet drugs and now hearing that diabetics can’t even get their hands on it, it would be extremely irresponsible to do that so it’s extra offensive to me,” the Bravo star told Page Six earlier in February.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’