Jackie Goldschneider Responds to Plastic Surgery Rumors

Jackie Goldschneider responded to rumors that she’s had plastic surgery on her face.

In an interview with In Touch, the 45-year-old “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star revealed that social media speculators are wrong about what she has done to enhance her appearance.

“Actually, it’s so funny because people say on social media, I’m very open,” she told the outlet in March 2022. “The only plastic surgery I’ve ever had is on my body. I had the mommy makeover, but I’ve never touched my face.”

Jackie did admit to having lip injections and getting Botox, but that’s it for above the neck.

“My nose is my nose. My eyebrows are my eyebrows,” she said. “I’ve never had a facelift, I don’t do anything.”

Jackie Previously Admitted She Had Her Lips Done After Hearing Comments From Fans

In 2019, Jackie admitted that fan feedback about her looks weighed into her decision to get her lips done. In 2019, she told Too Fab that viewers called her “paper cut lips.”

“It got inside my head, and as soon as filming for Season 9 was over, I went and I got lips,” she said. “I mean, I never even thought about it before; I always thought I had nice lips! But I got lips, and I’m actually really happy. They do look much better.”

She also admitted that when she starts to think about getting anything else done, she turns to her RHONJ co-star and seasoned plastic surgery patient, Margaret Josephs, for advice.

“Any time I’m thinking of getting something done, I call her and I’m like, ‘Do you think I should get this?’ And she always is like, ‘Stop it right now. You’re beautiful!’” Jackie said. “Margaret is just the best, and she always reminds me that I’m beautiful and that I don’t need it and that I’m still on the young side and to not get carried away.”

Jackie’s RHONJ Co-Stars Have Had Plastic Surgery

Fans know that Margaret Josephs has had several plastic surgery procedures. In 2019, she revealed her first facelift at the RHONJ season 9 reunion, per BravoTV.com. She later enhanced her face and neck even further ahead of the season 10 update show. According to the Sun, Margaret has also admitted to getting veneers and breast surgery.

Co-star Teresa Giudice revealed in 2021 that she had a nose job. “I did get the tip of my nose done and I was so nervous about getting it,” Teresa revealed on November 7, per Us Weekly. “So I guess I got a nose job — the tip of it.”

Jennifer Aydin also had nose work done—and a chin implant which she has since had removed. In an interview with Page Six, she addressed how different her nose looked in the RHONJ season 12 premiere saying it looked “wackadoo.”

She also said her nose had “settled in really nicely” since then. “These things, you have to give it a year — you do. With any type of plastic surgery. I would know!” she said.

And ahead of the RHONJ season 11 reunion in 2021, Dolores Catania had a ton of work done.

“I got full plastic surgery, full-body lipo, a brand-new vagina,” she told Page Six at the time. She also had a tummy tuck the year before, and she does Botox and fillers.

