Jackie Goldschneider Reveals What She Did After Awkward RHONJ Exit

Jackie Goldschneider revealed she had a private conversation with Teresa Giudice and her husband Luis Ruelas following her awkward exit on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” finale.

On the RHONJ season 14 finale, titled “When All is Said and Done,” Goldschneider was in the hot seat during a cast luncheon filmed at Rails Steakhouse.

After Margaret Josephs dropped the bombshell that Goldschneider had Ruelas’ ex over to her house to get information on him behind Giudice’s back, Goldschneider at first denied it.

In a hard-to-watch segment, Goldschneider insisted Josephs was lying before finally admitting that she did speak with Ruelas’ ex when things weren’t good between her and Giudice in 2021. At the time, Giudice had repeated a rumor that Goldschneider’s husband, Evan, cheated on her.

Giudice took the revelation surprisingly well, but what fans didn’t see was the aftermath.

Speaking with BravoTV.com, Goldschneider admitted she was blindsided by Josephs outing her actions. “I did not know how to react in that moment,” she admitted. “At first, I denied it. Then I was like, [expletive] it, I’m gonna admit it. And if Teresa doesn’t want to be my friend anymore, I get it.'”

Goldschneider shared that the day after filming at Rails, she had a half-hour call with Giudice and Ruelas to explain her side. “I felt bad,” she told Bravo. “Regardless of what [Teresa] had done to me in the past, I still felt bad.”

Fans Thought Jackie Goldschneider’s Exit Was Cringey

While she did smooth things over with Giudice, fans haven’t gotten Goldschneider’s awkward exit from the restaurant. Dolores Catania remarked that Goldschneider was “[expetive] her pants” and needed “a diaper” as she left Rails in shame.

As Goldscheider rounded the corner to the parking lot during her walk of shame, she saw Josephs and some of the other castmates in the parking lot and quickly backed up.

“Truly. I have never had more second hand embarrassment for a housewife,” came a comment posted by @bravoandcocktails. “Truly cringe.”

“Ohhhhhh my gosh that was soooooooo cringe!!!!!!” another agreed.

“That was hard to watch. She is so wrong for meeting up with the ex but she clearly isn’t a super ‘strong’ person, so I just know she was shook AF,” another added.

“Not a shred of dignity left 😂,” another added.

“Never has the shame in a walk of said shame been captured so masterfully,” another commenter wrote.

Teresa Giudice Is Still Standing By Jackie Goldschneider

Giudice has had plenty of time to process Goldschneider’s betrayal, and it doesn’t appear to have changed anything. Following the finale, Goldschneider shared an Instagram repost of a photo Giudice posted in July, captioned, “True friendship shines brightest through forgiveness and love 💕.”

“Onward and upward,” Goldschneider wrote, tagging Giudice.

Giudice also told Bravo, “I’m totally fine with Jackie doing that because I hurt her. I hurt her by putting out what I said about Evan. … If I punch you, I get it, you’re gonna punch me back.”

“I could’ve gotten ugly, [but] that’s just not the person I am,” the RHONJ OG added. “And I said that to her. Whatever she did in the past, I don’t care. I get why she did what she did. ”

