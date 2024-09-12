Jackie Goldschneider Reveals If She’d Return To RHONJ After Season 14 Finale Bombshell

Jackie Goldschneider says things have to change in order for her to return to “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” next season. The RHONJ “friend” spoke out in an interview with Access on September 11 and gave an update on her status on the Bravo reality show.

“You know, this season was particularly toxic,” Goldshneider told the outlet. “Of course, I love the show. I think if a few things changed I would definitely come back. But I just hope overall that the show comes back.”

Goldscheider’s comments come amid rumors of a cast shakeup or reboot for the Bravo reality show after an extremely toxic 14th season. Bravo producer Andy Cohen previously stated that it’s “not sustainable” to continue to have two rival camps on RHONJ.

In addition to Goldscheider, the most recent season of RHONJ starred Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, and Jennifer Fessler .

Jackie Goldschneider Says She Still Talks to ‘Half the Cast’ After the Explosive RHONJ Finale

On the season 14 finale, Goldscheider was in the hot seat when Margaret Josephs exposed her secret meeting with Vanessa Reiser, the ex of Giudice’s husband, Luis Ruelas. In a surprise move, Giudice forgave Goldscheider for meeting with her husband’s ex behind her back. While some cast members predicted Giudice would have a delayed reaction and later cut Goldschneider from her friend group, that does not appear to be the case.

Goldscheider told Access that nearly a year after filming the shocking RHONJ scene at Rails Steakhouse, she is still good with “half” of the cast members—including Giudice.

“I talked to, I was texting with Dolores today,” she said in the interview. “I do a podcast with Jen Fessler, I was just texting with Teresa on the way here. So like I talk to, you know, pretty much half the cast.”

“It’s a very divided group right now,” Goldscheider said of the cast. “I think that on Jersey the fights just go a little too far they get a little bit too dark and deep so that you can’t come back from them and that’s what’s hard,” she added.

Jackie Goldschneider Doesn’t Have a Bad Word to Say About Her RHONJ Co-Stars

Goldscheider has been focusing on forgiveness. When the cast filmed a finale watch party instead of a reunion in July, she said she wasn’t going to talk negatively about anyone on the cast.

Speaking with OK magazine around that same time, she admitted the cast toxicity was destroying the show. “The way we’re talking about each other has gotten so dark and so toxic, and I can’t complain about that if I’m contributing to it,” she said at the time. “I have committed that I am not saying a bad word about any of my castmates anymore, and I think that… moving forward with respect for everybody is how I would like to proceed.”

The following month, she announced her new podcast, “Just Jackie,” which she said would focus on “forgiveness” and other topics.

“I have to say, I really don’t have a bad word to say about any of my castmates,” Goldscheider reiterated in the Access interview. “I wish everybody really well and I just you know I hope that if [the show] does come back that we can lighten up a little bit.”