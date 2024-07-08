RHONJ Star Says ‘Toxic’ Cast Destroyed the Show in Season 14

Jackie Goldschneider thinks the cast of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is in danger of permanently destroying the show.

The Bravo star, who appears in a “friend of” role for season 14, spoke out about the toxicity of the long-running reality show in a July 2024 interview. Goldschneider told OK magazine of her co-stars, “The way we talk about each other and everything surrounding this show has gotten so toxic.”

“I think that basically it’s all gone too far, and that we’re just really every day destroying the show more and more by tearing each other apart in the press,” she added, before noting that she will not talk negatively about her castmates in the future.

“If we want this show to come back, we have to start being a little nicer,” she added.

The cast for RHONJ includes Goldschneider, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, and Jenn Fessler.

Jackie Goldschneider’s Newfound Friendship With Teresa Giudice Surprised Fans

Goldschneider’s comments about not talking about her cast members come amid her rekindled friendship with Teresa Giudice . The two women butted heads in the past, but for season 14 they squashed their beef. Still, Giudice did talk smack about her new bestie during filming.

In the RHONJ season 14 episode titled “Trouble in Tulum,” Giudice admitted using Goldscheider to get information about her nemesis Margaret Josephs. “Who cares about Jackie? I just need her because I want Margaret to be exposed,” Giudice claimed in the episode.

In a confessional Giudice also said, “Jackie always thought she was the smartest in the room. Please. She’s sadly mistaken. Karma’s a [expletive].”

On July 6, Giudice posted a chummy Instagram photo of her and Goldscheider with the caption, “True friendship shines brightest through forgiveness and love 💕.”

But not all fans were buying it. Some called the friendship “fake.”

“You literally are on camera admitting you don’t care about her and that you’re using her for info on Marg. why do you do inauthentic stuff like this it’s so obvious,” one commenter wrote.

“I like you @teresagiudice. But this friendship is doomed,” another agreed.

Goldschneider explained her newfound friendship with Giudice during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in June 2024.

“She was very warm to me like she wanted to be a friend it was during a time when my friends were being very mean and toxic to me,” Goldschneider said of the RHONJ OG “And I like moving forward. I think that’s what these shows are about, it’s like they are moving forward.”

Jackie Goldschneider Thinks Canceling the RHONJ Reunion Was ‘The Right Move’

While Goldschneider and Giudice are in a seemingly place, the 14th season of RHONJ has been tainted by constant feuding and even a physical altercation.

In June, People magazine reported that there would not be a traditional reunion at the end of the volatile season.

Bravo host Andy Cohen confirmed the report during an appearance on Sirius XM’s “Reality Checked” with Kiki Monique. Cohen promised that it would make sense to viewers once they saw the finale, which played like a reunion combined.

Speaking with OK magazine, Goldschneider agreed that scrapping the reunion was “the right move.” “I think it would just have been everybody yelling at everybody,” she explained. “There’s no way that right now, Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice are making up. I don’t think anybody’s making up right now. It would just have been all of us sitting there yelling at each other.”

“I think that everybody is so angry right now,” she added. “I don’t even know if this group can ever move forward. But it certainly wouldn’t be at a sit-down reunion where everyone’s all fired up.”

On his Sirius XM show “Andy Cohen Live,” Cohen admitted that regardless of a reunion, RHONJ as fans know it will not be “sustainable” for the future. He hinted that there could be a revamp or cast shakeup of some kind if the show returns for season 15.

“It isn’t a sustainable universe to have kind of two camps on the show,” the Bravo host explained.