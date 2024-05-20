Jackie Goldschneider Shares Cryptic Message for Teresa Giudice Amid Newfound Friendship

Former “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jackie Goldschneider surprised fans between seasons 13 and 14 when she rekindled her friendship with OG RHONJ star Teresa Giudice, with whom Goldschneider had feuded in past seasons together on the show.

The newfound friendship has received blowback from both the RHONJ fanbase and her former co-stars (Goldschneider only appears in a recurring Friend of the Housewives capacity in seasons 13 and 14), something Goldschneider alluded to in the caption of her May 18 birthday tribute to Giudice on Instagram.

“Happy birthday @teresagiudice! Anything I say will be dissected or loved or cheered or hated, so I’ll just say happy birthday, I can’t wait to celebrate and looking forward to many more good times ahead. Wishing you the best birthday. 🎂 ❤️ 🥂,” Goldschneider wrote.

Fans React to Jackie Goldschneider’s Birthday Post for Teresa Giudice

Giudice was appreciative of Goldschneider’s birthday message in the face of potential blowback, writing, “Thank you love you 💕 💕 💕.”

Despite Giudice’s kind words, Goldschneider’s prediction that her birthday post would be polarizing came true, as fan comments included a myriad of reactions to the pairing.

“Didn’t she call you a stalker… and spread rumors your husband cheated on you? 🤔,” one fan wrote, with another responding to them to add, “yep she did, she was wrong & APOLOGIZED! And Jackie choose forgiveness!! So whats your point? 🤔.”

“Love this friendship! Wish the same haters would post this when Rachel posts with Marge or Melissa. Love the growth! When small positive of an already toxic season. 🙌,” a third fan commented.

“I do not understand or believe your friendship with Teresa. She has proven to be so hurtful towards you and your family and you still want to be her bestie. Friendships must mean different things to people who play out their lives on TV,” another user added.

Margaret Josephs

Play

Margaret Josephs, one of Goldschneider’s former friends who has some of the biggest qualms with her relationship with Giudice, appeared on the May 19 episode of “Watch What Happens Live” and told Andy Cohen her latest thoughts on the new friends, saying, “Jackie is like Teresa with brains.”

When challenged to answer Cohen’s questions as positively as possible, Josephs described Goldschneider as “Attentive, she could be loving, she texts a lot.” Josephs also maintained that her former friend was a good writer, and that she actually purchased a copy of Goldschneider’s book, “The Weight of Beautiful”, when it was published in 2023.

In looking back on her friendship with Goldschneider, Josephs added, “I really loved her. I really loved Jackie and I thought we were very good friends and I had a very sincere friendship with her. Obviously, she didn’t feel the same about me.”

The third episode of season 14 of RHONJ aired before Josephs’s WWHL appearance, and during the episode Goldschneider and Josephs were at odds, with Goldschneider defending fellow Friend of the Housewives Jenn Fessler for speaking with Giudice.

“Jackie and Jenn Fessler are totally missing the point,” Josephs said in a confessional. “I’m not asking Jenn Fessler to get into a knife fight with Teresa. I’m just saying don’t have your head up her ass. That’s a totally different thing. Jackie. Lawyer. So smart. Not.”

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Stars React to OG Cast Member’s 3rd Departure From Franchise