RHONJ Star Announces Solo Project After Season 14 Finale Shocker

A “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star is going solo for a new project.

Two days after the 14th season of the Bravo reality show ended with a watch party instead of a reunion, RHONJ cast member Jackie Goldschneider announced she was launching her own podcast.

Taking to her Instagram page on August 13, 2024, Goldschneider told fans, “I am SO excited to announce that my new solo podcast Just Jackie on @iheartradio starts today!!”

Goldschneider promised that her new podcast would focus on “forgiveness” and other topics.

The podcast news comes after Goldschneider became embroiled in the biggest bombshell of the RHONJ season when Margaret Josephs outed her secret meeting with Louie Ruelas’ ex-wife Vanessa Reiser. In an unexpected twist, Giudice forgave Goldschneider for meeting with her husband’s ex behind her back.

Fans Reacted to Jackie Goldschneider’s New Solo Podcast

Goldschneider is not new to the podcast game. In December 2023, she launched the @twojerseys podcast with fellow RHONJ “friend” Jennifer Fessler.

But during the reunion that alternate RHONJ “reunion,” Fessler chose to sit in a room with Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda. Goldschneider sat with Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, and Dolores Catania in a separate room.

Fans immediately speculated that all was not okay between Goldschneider and Fessler after Bravo’s airing of the watch party. The @allabouttrh fan account noted, “Jackie Goldschneider announces solo podcast without Jenn Fessler amid finale special #RHONJ.”

“What happened to Fessler?” one fan asked in the comment section.

“Seems like Marge sabotaged her and Jen’s podcast and turned them against each other. Marge is the root of all these issues,” another speculated.

“Marge had a hand in the separation of this podcast. That’s for sure!” another commenter alleged.

Others accused Fessler of being a “flip flopper.”

“I’m so happy you cut ties with @jenfessler,” another fan wrote to Goldschneider. “Jen doesn’t know how to be a true friend. She was & still is Margaret’s puppet. Jen is afraid what Margaret will release about her & her family. Jackie, glad you cut the toxicity out. 👏.”

There is no indication that Goldschneider has cut ties with Fessler. Four days before announcing her solo podcast, Goldschneider posted a birthday message to Fessler and described her as one of her “very best friends,” as well as “the life of the party [her] therapist, sister, cohost.” “Looking forward to a million more good times together and can’t wait to celebrate you,” Goldschneider wrote before turning off commenting on the post.

Jackie Goldschneider’s RHONJ Besties Unfollowed Jenn Fessler Following the Watch Party Episode

At the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” watch party, Goldschneider told Giudice and Aydin that she considered them to be her true friends, along with Catania. She did not mention Fessler. Following the episode, Giudice and Aydin unfollowed Fessler on Instagram, according to Reality Tea.

The move came after Fessler admitted at the watch party that she hadn’t talked to Giudice or Aydin since watching the 14th season of RHONJ back and seeing some of the things they did.

READ NEXT: Melissa Gorga Responds to Kathy Wakile’s ‘Petty’ Comments