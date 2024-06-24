Bravo Alum Reads Jackie Goldschneider’s Text About 2 RHONJ Stars

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp shared a text message from “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jackie Goldschneider on her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Tamra Judge.

While recording the June 17 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Mellencamp referenced that Goldschneider got into some hot water with her castmate, Dolores Catania, in RHONJ season 14, episode 7. During the RHONJ season 14 episode, Margaret Josephs sent a screenshot of a text written by Goldschneider to Catania. In the text, Goldschneider shared that she was unhappy with Catania for not tagging her in an Instagram post.

“She’s a [expletive] slob. And I hate her,” read Goldschneider’s text message.

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Mellencamp shared that she texted Goldschneider about her interaction with Catania after watching season 14, episode 7. In her message, Mellencamp implored Goldschneider to “Give me your definition of a slob please so I can read it.”

Mellencamp then read Goldschneider’s reply, where she referenced both Catania and Josephs.

“Haha. I just meant it was slobby behavior. I was just venting privately to a friend before filming even started. It should have never been on camera. It was such a nasty thing to do. Obviously, Dolores is a not a slob. And I don’t hate her. I was mad at her in the moment,” read Mellencamp.

Jackie Goldschneider Spoke About Her Falling Out With Margaret Josephs

Goldschneider briefly spoke about her text to Josephs regarding Catania in a June 2024 episode of “Watch What Happens Live.” The former lawyer stated that she did not expect Josephs to share her text.

“It was a private text that was sent before the season even started. I never worry that a private text message would be outed,” said Goldschneider.

While speaking to Access Hollywood in June 2024, Goldschneider discussed her ongoing feud with Josephs. She stated that she believed the fashion designer was unhappy when she befriended Teresa Giudice. As fans are aware, Giudice and Josephs have had a contentious relationship for the last several seasons of RHONJ.

Goldschneider also stated that she believes “Margaret expects a degree of loyalty from her friends that [she] found to be too much.” Goldschneider clarified that she is “a very loyal friend” and has “very, very strong female friendships in [her] life.”

Margaret Josephs Discussed Her Issues With Jackie Goldschneider

Josephs discussed her issues with Goldschneider in a May 2024 interview with Access Hollywood. She stated that she wished Goldschneider had been more supportive the year following the death of her ex-husband, Jan Josephs. She also stated that she was unhappy with Goldschneider for not giving her an advanced copy of her memoir, “The Weight of Beautiful.”

“I thought it was weird and I felt she was trying to stick it to me. I was hurt. So, when I brought it up to her, she was like, ‘We’re not that close. You’re entitled,’” said Josephs.

Josephs also shared that she is not in a good place with Giudice. She stated that she believed Giudice’s personality has radically changed over the last few years.

“She means nothing in my life, she really means nothing in my life. I wouldn’t even know a person like Teresa Giudice. The person that she is now. When I had first met her, she had just come out of jail, she was humble, sweet, and kind,” said Josephs.