RHONJ Star Calls New Cast Member ‘Thirsty’

The upcoming thirteenth season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” will introduce three new cast members, Rachel Fuda, Jennifer “Jenn” Fessler, and Danielle Cabral, per Page Six. During an October 2022 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, co-hosted by Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, RHONJ personality Jackie Goldschneider shared she had issues with “one of the new girls” while filming season 13.

“We don’t vibe,” asserted the former lawyer.

She went on to say that “her energy is off” and shared that she believed she is “thirsty.”

“Just thirsty. You know when someone’s so thirsty that they’ve got to like pick at everything,” stated the mother of four.

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, the reality television personality also addressed rumors that she has been demoted to a “friend of” role.

“Whether or not it’s true, it’s the worst f***** word in the whole world. I just hate the f***** word, so who knows,” said Goldschneider. “Look at these shows, you can’t make anyone value your story, I value my story, so whatever it is I’m here, I’m at BravoCon, I’m on the show, I’ll be in every episode, I don’t know what they’ll actually do with me, but the shows, if you watch they go like this, listen, they change around casting.”

Jackie Goldschneider Commented on Demotion Rumors in June 2022

Goldschneider made similar comments about possibly being demoted during a June 2022 interview with Page Six. She explained that she was unsure if her “role is diminished.”

“If it is, you have to believe that the universe put you in that position to raise awareness about something, and then put you on a path to continue raising awareness,” said the 46-year-old. “No matter what, I show up. I’m filming all the time no matter what you want to call me, so whatever Bravo decides to call me, I’m here and doing the same thing, so it makes no difference to me.”

Jackie Goldschneider Weighed in on Teresa Giudice’s Feud with Melissa Gorga

As fans are aware, Goldschneider’s RHONJ co-star Teresa Giudice wed her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, on August 6, 2022. Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, opted to not attend the ceremony for undisclosed reasons. During an October 2022 interview with Access Hollywood, Goldschneider noted that she intends to remain friends with Giudice and Melissa, despite their ongoing feud.

“It’s not my fight and I don’t want to get into the middle of it. I want to be a good friend to Melissa but I have also worked hard to have a relationship with Teresa. And so I don’t want to cause any rifts when I’m not in the middle of the fight. You know so, it’s hard for all of us to walk that line,” said the reality television personality.

Goldschneider went on to say that she tries to show her support for Melissa.

“I check in on her, we go out to dinner. Like we have a real, real friendship outside of the show, so I think she knows there’s no doubt that I’m her friend but like even going to [Giudice’s] wedding, it’s like do we go and leave early, do we stay? Some people didn’t go at all. So that was really hard. But she just has to know, she has to trust that I’m her friend and that I love her,” said the 45-year-old.

