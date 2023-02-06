Jacqueline Laurita Doubles Down on Comments About Melissa Gorga

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jacqueline Laurita has doubled down on her comments about Melissa Gorga and her husband Joe Gorga.

On January 15, 2023, the person behind the “loveloveloveGabriela” Instagram account commented on one of Laurita’s Instagram posts, asking if she thought Gorga was a “liar,” and Laurita responded. “Well, let’s just say that she was really good at lying while keeping a straight face and very good at manipulating people,” Laurita began.

After making headlines, Laurita was contacted by All About The Real Housewives. Laurita dove a bit deeper into her feelings about the Gorgas.



Jacqueline Laurita Said Melissa Gorga ‘Spoke Poorly of Teresa’ Giudice

Before sharing more details about Melissa Gorga, Laurita made it clear that she typically doesn’t get involved in the RHONJ drama.

“I don’t know what’s pulling me to answer these questions when I usually stay silent. I love my quiet, private life. I just love to connect with fans. I typically only answer RHONJ questions randomly on my Instagram lives or in my own comment section. I have absolutely nothing to gain here but yet I feel pulled to respond.. I guess with the new RHONJ season airing soon, people are asking me a LOT of questions lately,” Laurita began.

She added that she has no intentions of returning to the franchise before sharing her feelings on the Gorgas.

Laurita and Teresa Giudice were very close many years ago, but had a falling out on RHONJ that ultimately ended their friendship. Although, the two no longer speak, Laurita had first-hand experience with the dynamic between Giudice and her sister-in-law.

“Yes, Melissa spoke poorly of Teresa when they appeared to be good, and no, I don’t believe she ever liked Teresa or wanted Teresa and I to be close again,” she added.

Laurita went on to say that she felt that Melissa Gorga was “jealous” of the relationship Laurita had with Giudice and, at the end of the day, Laurita said she felt “used” by Melissa Gorga.

Teresa Giudice Responded to Jacqueline Laurita’s Comments in an Episode of Her ‘Namaste B$tches’ Podcast

On the January 26, 2023, episode of the “Namaste B$tches” podcast, Teresa Giudice addressed her former best friend’s comments.

Giudice began by telling her podcast co-host Melissa Pfeister that she was “devastated” when her relationship with Laurita ended.

“I really was sad for a while. Joe could tell you,” Giudice said, referring to her ex-husband Joe Giudice. She went on to say that she wishes Laurita “nothing but the best” for the future.

Teresa Giudice went on to say that she has “no idea” why Laurita chose to speak out about Melissa Gorga. As to whether or not Teresa Giudice feels that Laurita is “thirsty” or speaking out for attention, she countered, “she’s not like that.”

Laurita was on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” for the first five seasons before taking a season off. She returned for season 7 before leaving the franchise altogether.

