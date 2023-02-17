See How Much Jacqueline Laurita’s Daughter Has Changed Since RHONJ Days

Ashlee Holmes Malleo is the oldest child and the only daughter of former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jacqueline Laurita.

Malleo was on RHONJ alongside her mom, as she was young and living at home while Bravo cameras were filming. Malleo has grown up quite a bit since her time on the show. Aside from becoming a mom, her looks have also changed, which is expected as she was only a teenager when she was on television.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ashlee Holmes Malleo Looks Completely Different in Then vs. Now Photos

An Instagram account called “bravo.then.vs.now” shared a few then vs now photos of Malleo, which show how much she has physically changed since her time on RHONJ.

Many RHONJ fans took to the comments section of the post to react to the pictures.

“Beautiful. Looks like she’s only done her lips which is nothing in the housewives world,” one person wrote.

“All I see are better brows and bigger lips. That’s NOTHING! Meanwhile, other people have entirely different faces! She’s happy, let’s be happy for her,” someone else echoed.

And while other people were more critical of Malleo’s different look, she commented on the photo herself in an attempt to set the record straight.

“Hey everyone in the comments…. 17 vs 32 you look different. The only work I’ve had done is a nose job in 2010. Other than that just botox and lip filler,” her comment read.

“I’m very open about everything I’ve done. And to the people making fun of me for being a working makeup artist??? Cool? Lol def come visit if you’re that bored and miserable that you would spend your free time spying on someone you hate at work??? Lol hey sis,” she added.

Ashlee Holmes Malleo Had a ‘Mental Breakdown’ in 2022

In the years since her mom’s departure from the franchise in 2016, Malleo has gone through many life changes. Not only did she get married, have a baby boy, and later get divorced, but she was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

In June 2022, Malleo shared her diagnosis in a lengthy Instagram caption.

“About almost a month ago, I had a mental breakdown. I found myself in a position where I was afraid of myself and my own thoughts. And I chose to finally seek proper help. I took a short break from social media as well,” she wrote, adding, “During this process of seeking help, I was diagnosed with bipolar II and BPD.”

“I think I have been in denial for a very long time about this diagnosis. However, I was also never properly educated about all of the other aspects of having bipolar. I was so used to hearing bipolar being used as a negative adjective to describe someone. I always thought it was just something related to mood swings. It is SO much more, and a lot of things in my life started to make sense. It was actually a relief to finally have an explanation for certain things. It has been empowering for me to learn more about it, and take back control. I am not ashamed of my diagnosis,” she added.

