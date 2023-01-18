Jacqueline Laurita Drags Melissa Gorga in Unexpected Turn

In an unexpected turn of events, Jacqueline Laurita has seemingly stood up for Teresa Giudice amid the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star’s ongoing feud with her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga.

On January 15, 2023, the person who runs the “loveloveloveGabriela” Instagram account commented on one of Laurita’s Instagram posts, asking if she thought Gorga was “a liar.” To the surprise of many, Laurita actually responded — and called Gorga manipulative.

Given Laurita’s time on the franchise and how things ended between her and Giudice, her responses to the questions she was asked publicly on social media were definitely surprising to many fans.

Although Laurita didn’t say anything to outright say that Giudice has no fault in anything that has happened between her and her brother and sister-in-law, Laurita shared her experience with Melissa and Joe Gorga, leaving many fans stunned.

Here’s what you need to know:

Laurita Didn’t Hold Back When Given an Opportunity to Call Out the Gorgas

While Giudice and Laurita’s friendship ended on RHONJ, Laurita made it clear that the Gorgas caused problems while she was on the show.

“Well, let’s just say that she was really good at lying while keeping a straight face and very good at manipulating people. The whole time, Melissa and Joe were in my ear manipulating me, telling me secrets about Teresa, things Teresa would say and do to them, and telling me things Teresa would say behind my back,” Laurita wrote on Instagram.

“I did start to see a different side of Teresa once Melissa came around,” she added.

Most fans would have assumed that Laurita would trash Giudice, given the way their friendship fell, but she appeared to do the opposite. “Thank you @jaclaurita for your honesty,” lovelovelovegabriela’s caption on a screenshot of the response read, in part.

Laurita Doesn’t Think the Gorgas Are True Friends With the Manzos

And while fans have witnessed the Gorgas and the Manzos seemingly getting along on social media — especially Joe Gorga and Caroline Manzo — Laurita had a response for that, too.

In August 2022, for example, many fans were a bit taken aback to see that Manzo commented on Joe Gorga’s Instagram post about his daughter. Both Caroline Manzo and her daughter Lauren commented on a post that Joe Gorga shared after his daughter Antonia got her license.

“This was precious. Congratulations Antonia!” Manzo wrote.

“This made me cry.. I remember when she was Markies age. Congrats Antonia!” Lauren added. Several fans took this as Caroline Manzo’s way of taking a side in the Gorga-Giudice fight that caused Joe and Melissa Gorga to skip Giudice’s wedding just weeks earlier.

Interestingly, the lovelovelovegabriela account decided to return to Laurita’s Instagram on January 17, 2023, to ask about Melissa Gorga’s “friendship” with Caroline Manzo and Laurita shared her take.

“I think they are friendly acquaintances. Melissa always used to say that Caroline was too old and boring for the show. (She’s not). She must’ve heard the rumor that Caroline may be going back to the show. Probably trying to form her alliances. Who knows,” Laurita responded.

