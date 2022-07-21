See How Much Jacqueline Laurita’s Face Has Changed in ‘Then vs Now’ Photos

Jacqueline Laurita joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” during season one and stayed on as a full-time Housewife through the show’s fifth season. She dropped to a friend role for season 6 before retuning to a full-time role for season 7.

Laurita decided that she was done with reality television after season 7, however, and hasn’t looked back. In 2018, she took to Twitter to share that she was asked what it would take for her to return to the franchise, but she revealed that she has no interest.

“I was asked by an executive producer what it would take for me to come back to #RHONJ…I said full time and a whole new cast. Lol! (Dolores can stay.) I don’t like the direction it’s going in anymore,” Laurita tweeted at the time.

“I’m a very positive person & I’m very happy with my life. I love my family & I love my friends. I want to do positive things. I love sharing my journey & knowledge I’ve gained along the way. I love helping people and that’s what I am going to continue to do,” she wrote in a subsequent tweet.

In June 2022, the bravo.then.vs.now Instagram account shared some photos of Laurita showing her transformation over the years.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to the Post on Instagram

Since parting ways with Bravo, Laurita and her husband moved their family to Las Vegas where they current reside. Laurita is still very active on social media and often keeps her fans in the loop as to what’s going on with her and her family on her Instagram account.

Laurita has changed her look up over the years, as evidenced by photos shared by the bravo.then.vs.now Instagram account. Fans reacted to the snaps in the comments section of the post.

“Holy hell I would not have know that was her on the left,” one person wrote.

“This is terrifying,” someone else added.

“Wow two different faces practically,” a third Instagram user said.

“Oh Wow I would not have recognized her,” a fourth comment read.

Laurita Has Been Candid About Her Weight Loss Journey

Laurita has been very honest about the work she’s had done over the years. In 2013, for example, she revealed that she went under the knife.

“That’s right… I said Tummy tuck and Neck lift,” she tweeted, adding a shoutout to her surgeon. According to Bravo, she’s also had breast implants and she’s done Botox.

In 2019, she took to Instagram to share a bit more about her ongoing weight loss journey.

“I just want you to know that I did a tummy tuck on national TV. I’m aware that I had a tummy tuck, but that was a lot of years ago. That does not guarantee a permanent weight loss because you had a tummy tuck. You still have to maintain a good lifestyle and a healthy lifestyle,” she said.

“Just because I had a tummy tuck doesn’t mean I’m skinny for the rest of my life. I have to work at it, just like everyone else,” she added.

