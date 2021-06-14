Former RHONJ Star Says She’s Heard Rumors About Joe Gorga’s Finances For ‘Many Years’

During this past season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” a lot of drama surrounded Melissa Gorga and her husband, Joe Gorga, as his finances were called into question. Over the course of the season, Gorga was accused of owing “thousands of dollars” to the husband of Teresa Giudice’s realtor, Michelle Pais. During the reunion, Gorga was also accused by Jennifer Aydin of not paying the people that he worked with, as she claimed that she and Margaret Josephs had heard “rumors” about Gorga’s business.

And now, former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jacqueline Laurita is weighing in, admitting during a recent podcast appearance that she had also caught wind of those rumors about Gorga.

“I mean, yes, I’ve heard those rumors many years,” Laurita alleged while appearing on a June 9, 2021, episode of the #NoFilter With Zack Peter podcast. “But then I — I think I had this talk with Joe before about the rumors actually a long time ago and the way he was trying to explain it to me was when you’re in the business he’s in — this is what Melissa would tell me — when you’re in the business he’s in, in contracting, or construction, or whatever, you hire people to do jobs and if they don’t do the job right, then maybe you don’t pay them… Those rumors have been around for a very long time. I don’t know if they’re true or not.”

Laurita was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” during seasons one through seven.

Laurita Doesn’t Understand Why Gorga Is Still on ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’

Laurita is no longer on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” and she doesn’t think that Melissa Gorga should be, either. During a December 2020 Instagram Live on the account Bravo After Thoughts, Laurita explained that she doesn’t quite understand why the star is still on the show. “I don’t really know Melissa’s purpose on the show,” Laurita admitted at the time.

Laurita also added that the show is pretty different now compared to when she was a cast member. “I think everybody is pretty much aware of the cameras now and they kind of know what the deal is with the show, and what kind of drama to bring,” Laurita said. “I feel like some people aren’t always themselves and I feel like a lot of people play to the camera.”

Another Former ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Star Recently Called out Gorga’s Finances

Laurita isn’t the only former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star who has heard rumors about the Gorga’s finances. During an April 2021 interview on the S’More Live Happy Hour series, Danielle Staub claimed that Gorga was running a “Ponzi scheme” after the host, Adam Cohen-Aslatei, asked about the recent controversy.

“100 percent,” Staub said after she was asked if Gorga was running a scheme. “It’s not right what he’s doing … he didn’t flip that house, he doesn’t do anything without other people doing the work, he just takes the credit for it — not paying people is part of their scam.”

Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is currently in production.

