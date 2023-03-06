Jacqueline Laurita Reveals if She Would Consider Starring on RHOC

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum Jacqueline Laurita began starring on the series during its first season. The mother of two departed the Bravo franchise following the show’s seventh season, which premiered in 2016.

While recording a February 2023 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Laurita noted that she and her husband, Christopher Laurita, will be moving to Orange County after living in Las Vegas since 2019. During the podcast episode, Arroyave inquired if the former Bravo personality would consider joining the cast of RHOC once she is living in Southern California. The 52-year-old replied that she is not interested in starring in a Bravo series at this point in her life.

“No, I wouldn’t do it just because I’m at a different stage in my life, and I know what the show brings. It causes problems with like families and friends and businesses, it just causes a lot of toxicity in your life, a lot of pressure, and as you know, and I’m at a different place in my life,” said the mother of two.

Laurita then quipped that she would be willing to be in the background of an RHOC episode.

“I told Tamra before, I would go to like a party, be blurred out and have a few shots in the background and like kind of watch it all,” stated the RHONJ personality.

Judge replied that she would like Laurita to film for RHOC.

“You’re not going to be blurred out and you are coming to a party,” said the Vena CBD co-owner.

Tamra Judge Joked That She Would Welcome Jacqueline Laurita on RHOC

In a January 2023 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge shared that she is friendly with Laurita. She noted that Laurita will be moving to Southern California and joked that she wants the former RHONJ personality to be her RHOC co-star.

“I was really close to her back when she was on [RHONJ]… She now lives in Las Vegas and I’ve talked to her a few times, I hear she might be moving to Orange County, which would be great, I would hang out with her. I’d welcome her into the Orange County circle, into the cast, just kidding,” quipped the reality television personality.

Teresa Giudice & Jacqueline Laurita Have Rekindled Their Friendship

Laurita reunited with her former RHONJ co-star Teresa Giudice in February 2023. Giudice and the 52-year-old reconciled after having lunch together in Las Vegas. Laurita took to Instagram to share a photo of their outing on February 11, 2023. In the caption of the post, she shared that she and her former nemesis had “a 5 hour lunch.”

“Reunited and it feels so good!” wrote the mother of two.

The 52-year-old also clarified that she does not want to return to RHONJ. She noted, however, that she would like to appear on a season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” Laurita then shared that she would not be able to in the near future as she needs to take care of her 13-year-old son, Nicholas, who has autism. The former RHONJ star also noted that her reunion with Giudice had “nothing to do with [their] mutual disdain for [her sister-in-law] Melissa [Gorga].”

Giudice spoke about her reunion with Laurita during a March 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” She shared that she decided to reach out to her former castmate because her stepson, Nicholas, has also been diagnosed with autism. She also noted that she was in Laurita’s area because she and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas were going to a Bruno Mars concert. In addition, the mother of four also shared that Laurita is not interested in becoming an RHOC star.

“She says she’s done,” explained the RHONJ personality.