SEE IT: Jacqueline Laurita’s Youngest Son’s 8th Grade Picture

Jacqueline Laurita’s son Nicholas is 13.

It’s hard to imagine that the former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star’s son is already in eighth grade, but Laurita shared Nicholas’ school picture on Instagram on August 27, 2022.

“Nicholas Laurita, 13 years old! 8th grade school picture!” Laurita captioned the photo, adding a string of emoji. Longtime RHONJ viewers probably remember Laurita from way back when, as she was an OG on the series. She was a full-time Housewife for the show’s first five seasons before switching to a part-time for for the sixth season. She was full-time for season 7 and then left the show altogether.

In the years since, Laurita and her family moved from New Jersey to Las Vegas where her two boys attend school. Nicholas, the younger of the two, was diagnosed with autism at a very young age. The challenges that Laurita faced were a very big part of her storyline on RHONJ. Over the past few years, Nicholas has grown and changed and he’s making great strides.

Fans Think Nicholas Looks Like His Dad in His New School Photo

Fans were so excited to see Nicholas’ school photo and many think that the 13-year-old looks just like his dad, Chris Laurita.

“Awww! He is SO cute!, He is definitely @chrislaurita twin! Xoxo,” one comment on Jacqueline’s post read.

“Wow. So grown up. He is so handsome. Like his dad. God Bless,” someone else said.

“So handsome and wow 8th grade where does the time go,” another Instagram user wrote.

“Omg I can’t believe he’s 13, so handsome Nicholas!!” a fan echoed.

“Looks so much like your husband oh my god,” a fifth person added.

Jacqueline’s sister-in-law Caroline Manzo popped by the comments section to leave her thoughts as well.

“So big! And handsome, of course,” she said.

Nicholas Turned 13 in June 2022

On June 11, 2022, the Laurita family celebrated Nicholas’ 13th birthday.

“We love you and are so proud of all of your hard work and accomplishments. You bring us so much joy! I’m sure you’ll have another great year,” Jacqueline captioned a photo of her teenager. The family rented a house in Palm Desert and planned to celebrate Nicholas with a circus-themed party.

RHONJ fans who still follow Jacqueline know that Nicholas has made great strides over the past few years. Nicholas was previously non-verbal and the one time that he said “I love you” to his mom was one of the most emotional episodes of RHONJ.

Nicholas has come a very long way since then. In fact, Jacqueline shared a video of him singing “happy birthday” to her on April 26, 2022.

“I wish the video was a better quality but the content is priceless! Thank you everyone for all the beautiful birthday texts, dms and comments today! You truly are appreciated!” Jacqueline captioned the post.

The video was well received by fans and the comments section filled up with love and support for Jacqueline — and her son.

“Omg he is precious!!! My daughter is almost 4 and has autism! Nick is lucky to have amazing parents. Love you !!!” one person wrote.

“Awww I’m watching old RHNJ episodes and he’s come along way since then and that makes me smile,” someone else said.

