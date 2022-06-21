WATCH: Jacqueline Laurita’s Formerly Non-Verbal Son Sings Karaoke

Jacqueline Laurita has shared another video of her son Nicholas singing, this time during a family karaoke night. The video was posted just a few weeks after Laurita shared footage of her son singing happy birthday to her while sitting in the backseat of a car.

The 13-year-old is celebrating his birthday with his family in Palm Desert, according to a post on Laurita’s Instagram feed. While enjoying time discovering a new place, Nicholas also had a circus-themed birthday party complete with animal crackers, popcorn, and balloons.

One night during Nick’s birthday week, he got his turn on the mic while his cousins played instruments.

“Nick doing a little Karaoke! #love (My cousin Jeff is on the drums, his son Jeffrey on the keyboard, and my cousin Danny on the trumpet!),” Laurita captioned a post of Nicholas singing into a microphone.

Nick sang “L is for the way you look at me” and seemed to have the lyrics down. At the end of the clip, Laurita could be heard cheering.

Fans Loved Seeing Nicholas Doing Karaoke

After parting ways with Bravo, Laurita and her family, including her sons Nicholas and CJ, moved to Las Vegas. Laurita has shared quite a few updates about her family since they moved and fans always seem delighted to hear about how they are doing.

After Laurita shared the karaoke video, Nicholas’ aunt — and former RHONJ star — Caroline Manzo dropped by the comments section writing “so sweet” and adding three red heart emoji.

Fans also let Laurita know that they loved watching Nicholas sing.

“So lovey to see. I’ve been rewatching as there’s a scene where you say you wonder if you’ll ever hear him speak again and look at him now,” one person wrote.

“Oh how I love him ! He’s come a long way!! So handsome,” someone else added.

“Great job how fun hope your having a fun summer,” a third person commented.

“He’s so precious you keep being nick you are awesome. Much love always. God bless,” another Instagram user said.

“I’m so happy to see him singing melts my heart,” a fifth comment read.

Nick Was Non-Verbal When He Was Younger

Many fans know how special the karaoke video is because of Nicholas’ past struggles. Some may remember that when he was younger, he was diagnosed with autism and was non-verbal His diagnosis was part of Laurita’s storyline on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” as she spent quite a bit of time getting Nicholas the therapy that he needed.

The Lauritas shared their journey with Nicholas on RHONJ and there were plenty of ups and downs over the years. There was one episode in particular that seemed to stick with fans — when Nicholas said “I love you” to his mom.

During the episode, it was revealed that Chris Laurita worked with Nicholas’ therapist to help him say the words as a surprise to Jacqueline.

“When he said it, it told me he can say so much more. It gave me hope,” Jacqueline told her husband.

