Jacqueline Laurita’s Son Nicholas Is Taller Than She Is: PHOTO

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jacqueline Laurita shared a rare photo of both of her sons on Instagram in honor of Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mothers Day to all of you loving Mothers out there! I hope you enjoyed a very special day today with those you love. I had a great brunch today with the fam! (I am also loving my new eggplant @clarasunwoo liquid leather jacket! Thank you! Xoxo),” she captioned an Instagram post.

In the photo, Laurita stood in between her sons CJ and Nicholas, both of whom are taller than she is.

Jaqueline Laurita Usually Doesn’t Posts Pictures of CJ on Social Media

Although Laurita is active on Instagram, she doesn’t share too many posts with her kids. She is more likely to share posts with Nicholas than CJ as her older son doesn’t approve. In fact, in December 2022, Laurita shared a photo of her oldest son and admitted that he “rarely” lets her post pics of him.

Over the past year or so, Laurita has shared a few photos and videos of her son, Nicholas, who is autistic. Laurita shared a lot about the challenges that Nicholas faced when he was younger as he was non-verbal when she was on RHONJ. Now, however, Nicholas is 14-years-old and is really doing great.

Both of Laurita’s kids have grown up so much since their mom appeared on reality television. Laurita was on RHONJ from 2009 through 2016.

“Your sons are so handsome @jaclaurita I love this,” one person wrote.

“Omg your boys have grown up so much x,” someone else added.

“OMG, Jac your boys are so big. I have 2 autistic nephews and I thank you for your knowledge,” a another comment read.

“Nicholas got so big he looks like you,” a fourth Instagram user said.

“I can’t believe nick is 14, I remember when he was so little,” a fifth comment read.

Jacqueline Laurita Has Come Back Into the ‘Real Housewives’ Fold but Doesn’t Want to Rejoin the Franchise

RHONJ fans have been hearing quite a bit about Laurita as she has rekindled her friendship with Teresa Giudice and has been doing various interviews over the past few months. When it comes down to it, however, Laurita has no plans to rejoin the “Real Housewives” franchise.

After leaving RHONJ, Laurita and her family moved to Las Vegas. Now, she is moving to Orange County, California, which had some fans wondering if she’s be the latest “Real Housewives” star to do a crossover — but that doesn’t look like it’s going to happen.

“I’m so done with reality TV like that,” she said on an episode of “Namaste B$tches,” according to Bravo. Laurita went on to say that she would consider doing “Ultimate Girls Trip” if the timing was right.

“Girls Trip, could I handle a week being somewhere? I could handle the stress for a week of being on a show like that,” she said. “But realistically, I don’t have someone to watch my son Nicholas for a week while I go away somewhere. He needs a lot of care… I don’t know if there’s a way I could balance it, but realistically, it’d be very hard for me to do,” she explained.

