Jacqueline Laurita Talks Fallout With Teresa Giudice, Claims Star ‘Never Really Forgives’

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jacqueline Laurita might just “blow a casket” when it comes to talking about her ex-friend, Teresa Giudice.

During a June 9, 2021 appearance on the #NoFilter with Zack Peter podcast, Laurita spoke about her fallout with Giudice and claimed that the RHONJ star wasn’t “sincere” when the two tried to mend their friendship many seasons ago.

“Teresa never really forgives when she thinks that someone’s hurt her or whatever,” Laurita said on the podcast. “I don’t know how many times when we’ve had this sit down, where it’s like, let’s put the past behind us … and then something happens where it just — I don’t know what she thinks I did to her because she’s said things that she knows aren’t true that, you know, because she’s angry with me so she’s trying to, you know, say things that I did or whatever that aren’t true… I was sincere in making up with her and she wasn’t sincere in making up.”





RHONJ's Jacqueline Laurita: Unfiltered (Full Interview) | #NoFilter with Zack Peter Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Jacqueline Laurita (@jaclaurita) joins #NoFilter with Zack Peter to dish on life after Bravo, her exit from RHONJ, relationships with the cast (current and former), and more. – Life in Las Vegas (why did she really move?) – What really led to exit from the show? (BTS of the… 2021-06-09T14:00:08Z

Laurita was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” during seasons one through seven. During Laurita’s last few seasons on the franchise, she and Giudice had some major clashes involving Giudice’s legal troubles and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga.

Laurita Knew That Her Last Season Was a ‘Clean-Up’ Season for Giudice

During Laurita’s appearance, she also revealed why she was portrayed as the “villain” during season seven of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” Laurita claimed that she had been told that the season was meant to make Giudice look good, and that she also felt “frustrated” because she was the only one who was expressing her true feelings about Giudice on camera.

“I knew it was a clean-up Teresa season, we knew that going in, we were actually told that because her reputation got so bad and everything so they had to clean her up a bit,” Laurita told podcast host Peter, who just launched a “Housewives Watching Wine” with Eliqs. “They weren’t really showing half of the stuff she was saying in our fights and things like that, because they didn’t want her to be a villain again, they were trying to clean up her image. So, anyone going against her is going to be the bad guy. I knew that going in and I didn’t really care.”

Giudice Recently Said That She Felt ‘Betrayed’ by Laurita

While appearing on “Watch What Happens Live” in May 2021, Giudice was asked by host Andy Cohen about her former friendship with Laurita, and if the star would ever be open to reconnecting with her. In response, Giudice explained that she felt very hurt by Laurita at the time.

“Listen, she was my best friend,” Giudice admitted during her appearance. “And that was really traumatic for me. It really was. I felt betrayed. And that hurt me really bad. It felt like it was a really bad divorce. She just hurt me really bad, and I’m a very loyal person, so I felt very betrayed. But I’m over that now. It’s been so many years.”

Filming for season 12 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” began in early June 2021, and is expected to return sometime next year.

