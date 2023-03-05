Jacqueline Laurita Gives Update on Daughter, Ashlee Malleo, Following Bipolar Diagnosis

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum Jacqueline Laurita last appeared on the series during the show’s seventh season, which premiered in 2016. The mother of two gave an update on her eldest child, Ashlee Holmes-Malleo, 32, while recording a February 2023 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast hosted by Bravo personalities Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Laurita noted that her daughter was diagnosed with bipolar II in 2022. She shared that the 32-year-old is doing well and has been vocal about her mental health on social media since receiving her diagnosis.

“She’s good. She found out, you know, she got diagnosed with bipolar and so she’s been dealing a lot with that, which explains like a lot of things she was feeling and going through,” explained the former RHONJ personality. “Now, she’s very open about it. She talks about it on her social media, like her kind of steps and you know, helping herself. She’s doing good.”

Laurita also asserted that Holmes-Malleo is “a great mommy to her son, Cameron.” The six-year-old is fathered by Holmes-Malleo’s ex-husband, Pete Malleo.

Ashlee Holmes-Malleo Has Been Open About Her Mental Health on Social Media

Holmes-Malleo has been transparent about her struggles with mental health on her Instagram account. In a June 2022 Instagram post, the mother of one shared that she “was diagnosed with bipolar II and BPD [Borderline Personality Disorder].” She also shared that she “made the personal choice to begin medication right away” following her diagnosis.

On January 1, 2023, the mother of one took to Instagram to share she had difficulty throughout 2022. In the caption of the post, she shared “last year was full of heartache and stress for [her].” She noted that while there were “plenty of amazing moments too,” she was “grateful” for her support system and therapy.

Holmes-Malleo informed her Instagram followers who also “struggle with mental health” that she is “proud” of them.

“We did it. We made it through another year full of ups and downs. Don’t let anyone disrespect your healing journey. The right person/people will embrace you with grace, empathy, and healthy communication no matter what. That goes for relationships, friendships, family etc… Just know that you are not broken. You are enough,” read a portion of the caption.

Ashlee Holmes-Malleo Revealed If She Would Star on RHONJ Again

As fans of RHONJ are aware, Holmes-Malleo appeared on several seasons of the Bravo franchise until 2016. While speaking to Page Six in February 2023, Holmes-Malleo revealed if she would be willing to return to the series. She explained that she did not believe she would be the right fit for the show as she does not have an “extravagant lifestyle.”

“I would never say no to that paycheck but I don’t know if I would make sense. Like maybe as a like ‘friend of’ if they would pay me a little something,” shared the Bravo alum.

She clarified that she would be interested in starring in “a nice little spinoff,” focusing on children of RHONJ personalities.

New episodes of RHONJ air Wednesdays on Bravo.