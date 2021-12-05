This ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Interviewed for a Spot on ‘RHOC’

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” almost added a former reality star to its cast. In a Q&A on her Instagram Stories, “Bachelor in Paradise” star Jade Roper revealed that she actually interviewed for a spot on the show.

“Would you ever join ‘RHOC’?” one fan asked Roper. “Fun fact! I actually had a preliminary interview about a year and a half ago for ‘RHOC’! Haha. But [I] didn’t get a second interview,” Roper responded.

If Roper ended up being cast on the show, she would have been the first person from Bachelor Nation to cross over to a “Housewives” franchise.

Roper Lives in Orange County With Her Husband & Their 3 Kids

Though originally from Colorado, Roper currently lives in Orange County, California, with her husband, Tanner Tolbert, and their three young children. The family just moved into a custom built home designed by Opulent Design Build.

It’s unknown how a reality television show would have fit into their lives right now, given the fact that they are super busy with three little ones at home. In fact, during another Q&A, Roper revealed that she and Tolbert actually have to schedule in their sexy time.

“Life is crazy and sometimes it just needs to be scheduled, because it’s important to us to keep that connection and sometimes it only happens that way. Tip: keep it flexible to be sensitive to each other’s feelings and needs, too though,” she shared, according to People magazine.

It’s unknown how much money Ropert and Tolbert are bringing in or if they’re even in the same tax bracket as some of the other “Real Housewives of Orange County” stars, but evidently they’re doing alright for themselves. While Roper is a stay-at-home mom and works as an influencer, Tolbert is a sales manager in the auto industry, according to Us Weekly. The report indicates that he is very successful.

If Roper had been cast on the show, it wouldn’t have been her first swim in non-Bachelor-related waters. According to People magazine, she and Tolbert appeared on “Marriage Bootcamp” back in 2016. No word on whether or not either of them want to do another reality show in the future.

Roper isn’t the first reality television star that could have joined a “Real Housewives” franchise. Over the past few years, there have been tons of rumors that Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi of “Jersey Shore” fame was going to join the cast of “RHONJ.”

Back in September 2020, Polizzi set the record straight — and so did Andy Cohen. “Idk how this started but I have not been asked to be a Housewife,” Polizzi commented on the “‘RHONJ’ Obsessed” Instagram page.

Interestingly, executive producer Andy Cohen also weighed in on the rumors. “First of all, we are already in production on next season of the show. So, the answer is: at no time soon would that happen,” Cohen said on an episode of “Live! With Kelly and Ryan,” according to People magazine.

“That’s a rumor that’s popped up a few times over the years. It’s always something that I’ve kind of discounted. I’ve thought, it’s two different shows — I don’t see it,” he added.

