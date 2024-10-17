‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Son Hospitalized For Undisclosed Medical Ailment

Dorit Kemsley and PK Kemsley revealed that their son Jagger has been in the hospital for weeks.

On October 15, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s estranged husband posted to Instagram to share the news that their 10-year-old son is dealing with an undisclosed medical ailment in a hospital in California.

The Kemsleys announced their split in May 2024 after nine years of marriage but have remained united for their kids. On July 9, 2024, Dorit Kemsley told TMZ that she was still “working on things” with her husband. “We’re trying to focus on the kids,” she said of her son, Jagger, and daughter, Phoenix, 8. “One day at a time, you know? One day at a time.”

PK Kemsley Posted a Photo of Jagger in the Hospital

In his social media post, PK Kemsley captioned a photo of his son yawning while laying in his hospital bed.

“Our little boy Jagger has been unwell for the last few weeks,” the English businessman wrote in October 2024. “Mommy and Daddy have been with him in the wonderful @cedarssinai we wanted to publicly thank them and the Drs and Nurses … we are still here but he’s 🙏on the mend … he’s our Rocky.”

PK tagged his wife and the famous Los Angeles hospital in his post. As of this writing, the two have not shared any further details on their son’s medical condition.

Followers reacted in the comment section.

“I hope the little guy is feeling better super quickly!!! Lots of prayers!! ❤️🙏,” one fan wrote.

“Healing vibes to Jagger 💙,” another wrote.

“Awww feel better Jaggs! ❤️‍🩹” a third commenter chimed in.

“Hope he gets better and back home very soon ❤,” another added.

“The worst feeling in the world, when your child is unwell. I’m so sorry and sending tons of love and healing prayers ♥️,” another wrote.

Jagger Kemsley Appeared Healthy in Social Media Posts in September 2024

Both Dorit and PK Kemsley shared videos of Jagger looking happy and healthy in September 2024.

In an Instagram post on September 8, PK shared a video of his son dancing to the 1967 Frankie Valli song “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” “I taught every one of my kids about Frankie Valli at an early age … jagger gets it … he’s an old soul,” PK captioned the clip.

A few days later, Dorit shared footage after she took her kids on vacation to Punta Mita, Mexico. The Bravo star noted that both Jagger and Phoenix loved the “cold and hot plunge” at the luxury hotel they stayed at, and they made her do it too.

Jagger’s mystery medical ailment comes just over a year after he had an accident with a baseball bat. According to Page Six, the young boy had to get stitches in August 2023 and was photographed at a plastic surgeon’s office as he had his stitches removed. Dorit gave fans an update on the situation on her Instagram story.

“2 weeks ago Jagger had an accident with a baseball bat,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star told fans on her Instagram story. “@drpay came to our rescue and I’m forever grateful🙏🏻.”

