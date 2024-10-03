Jared Osmond Shares Cryptic Post After ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ DM Drama

Jared Osmond reacted to a storyline about him on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City . ”

On October 2, the on-and-off boyfriend/”best friend” of RHOSLC newcomer Britani Bateman posted an Instagram photo of himself with the caption, “There are always two sides to everything. The one we see and the one we don’t see. Always.”

“Life is good,” Osmond wrote.

The post came just as a text message scandal involving Osmond and Angie Katsanevas’ “ brow girl” aired on the RHOSLC episode “Basketball, Bobbleheads and the Brow Girl.”

Osmond, who is the son of Virl Osmond from the famous musical family, also addressed comments on his post. When one follower noted that his portrayal on RHOSLC has been “a little unfair,” he replied, “It is what it is though. I made the choice to go on that show.”

Angie Katsanevas Told Britani Bateman a Rumor About Jared Osmond

The social media comments came after Osmond’s relationship with Bateman became a main storyline on the third episode of RHOSLC season 5. Bateman had been upfront that her relationship with Osmond was back and forth. On the season 5 premiere, she estimated that they’d broken up 16 times in eight months.

But in the October 2 episode, Katsanevas revealed she had screenshots of direct messages that Osmond allegedly sent to a woman who does her eyebrows. She claimed that the messages were sent while Bateman was dating Osmond. “My brow girl tells me that she is getting overly friendly, flirtatious texts from Jared Osmond,” Katsanevas said, before reading off some flirty DMs.

In screenshots posted by BravoTV.com, the DMs from Osmond stated that he was no longer in a relationship with Bateman and that they were both active on dating sites. He also asked the recipient to call him.

While Katsanevas struggled to tell Bateman what she knew, she ultimately did fill her in during a group outing to a Milwaukee Bucks game just after she saw Osmond’s face pop up in a Facetime call to her castmate.

Katsanevas described Bateman as “obsessed with this guy” before telling her to her face, “My brow girl was telling me he was DMing with her and he wanted her number. And he wanted her to call him.”

Bateman became visibly upset and excused herself before breaking down in tears in the restroom. She was consoled by Meredith Marks. Bateman admitted she’s always “suspected” that Osmond was talking to other girls. She admitted that it was hard to get confirmation of it.

In an interview with the Daily Dish, Katsanevas revealed she was “definitely surprised” that her brow girl shared the DMs she allegedly received from Osmond. “[Britani] was really into him; he was really into her, according to her,” Katsanevas added. “You know, he bought her some jewelry, things had seemed great. So, to find out that he was sliding into the DMs of my brow girl, it was like, ‘Wow.'”

Britani Bateman Poked Fun at a Photo of Her & Jared Osmond at Costco

On the second RHOSLC season 5 episode, Bateman announced that Osmond had officially asked her to be his girlfriend. She also shared that he went Instagram official with her. But her co-stars questioned the Instagram post, which was a photo of Bateman in a shopping cart with Osmond standing by it. “Sometimes you just have to push your best friend around Costco,” came Osmond’s caption.

As the “cheating” episode aired, Bateman shared an Instagram clip of her sitting in a cart at the big box warehouse club store. “Costco: the only long-term, no-drama relationship I can count on,” she wrote.

Osmond commented on the post with: “👍🏼 nice .”

When another commenter asked him if he thought the post was funny, Osmond wrote, “I’m not offended. I’ve tried not to be drama in Britani’s life. I’ve tried to be there for her and every aspect.”