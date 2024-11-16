‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Says He Cried After Receiving His Diagnosis

“The Valley” star Jax Taylor is opening up about his mental health diagnosis, which he received months after his January 2024 separation from his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright.

During the November 14 episode of “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast, Taylor noted that he went to an inpatient treatment facility during the summer of 2024, two days after he had an explosive reaction toward Cartwright because of her romance with his friend, Julian Sensley.

He said once he went to the inpatient treatment facility for 30 days, he was able to discuss his anger issues. He eventually received the diagnosis of bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“It was such an eye-opening experience. I started crying when they told me what was wrong with me. It made a lot of sense because I have such highs and lows. I have severe anxiety. The bipolar thing — I just fly off the handle. I have a short fuse,” said Taylor on the podcast episode.

He went on to say that he has had difficulty feeling happy.

“I was sad all the time,” said the “Vanderpump Rules” alum during the podcast episode.

He also explained that he previously believed he had depression and had been taking an antidepressant. Taylor said he switched medications once it was determined that he had bipolar disorder.

“Ever since I have been on this medication, it’s been amazing. I have had no outbursts. I haven’t been angry. It’s been a game-changer,” said Taylor.

Taylor also said he has continued going to therapy.

“I’ve been checking in with a therapist every other week. I have a good guy that I go to,” said Taylor during the interview.

Brittany Cartwright Said She Did Not Believe Jax Taylor Changed His Behavior While He Was in the Inpatient Treatment Center

Cartwright, who filed for divorce from Taylor in August 2024, spoke about her relationship with her estranged husband in the November 11 episode of “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast. Cartwright said she did not believe that “he changed at all in those 30 days” at the inpatient facility. According to Cartwright, Taylor sent her aggressive text messages, where he called her names “while he was in rehab.”

During the November 14 “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast episode, Taylor stated that he did “rage text” Cartwright during his first week at the facility. According to Taylor, he was upset with Cartwright because she did not bring their 3-year-old son, Cruz to visit him, despite promising to do so.

“She took it back and I kind of went crazy on her the first week. I started rage texting and all of this. Because I didn’t have anybody there. All I wanted to see was my son,” said Taylor.

Taylor also denied Cartwright’s claim that he had not changed. He said that his new medication has helped better his behavior. In addition, Taylor said he believed Cartwright made the comment because she wants to see him fail.

Scheana Shay Discussed Jax Taylor’s Alleged Texts to Brittany Cartwright

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay said she saw some of the texts Taylor sent Cartwright during his stay at the facility in the November 15 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.”

“I was there when a lot of these rage texts were happening,” said Shay.

Shay also said she did not believe Taylor will ever change his behavior.

“I doubt it, sadly. I hope for Cruz’s sake and for it being easier for Brittany co-parenting, that he has changed. But Brittany said it herself on the [‘Bravo’s Hot Mic’] podcast that he has not changed. And I don’t think he really ever will. Because I think if he was going to, that was his chance,” said Shay on her podcast.

‘The Valley’ Stars Janet and Jason Caperna Shared Their Thoughts About Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor’s Breakup

Cartwright and Taylor’s “The Valley” castmates, Janet and Jason Caperna, shared their thoughts about the couple’s breakup in an October 2024 interview with Us Weekly. The Capernas said they have made an effort to check in with the former couple.

“I try to be there for Jax as much as possible. Text him. Keep up with him. Just make sure that he is in a good mental health place,” said Jason Caperna.

Janet Caperna also added that she makes sure to interact with Cartwright regularly.