‘Real Housewives’ Star Thinks Jax Taylor’s Behavior Is ‘Incredibly Insensitive’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Gina Kirschenheiter shared she disapproves of “The Valley” personality Jax Taylor‘s recent behavior.

During an appearance on the May 29 episode of RHOC star Emily Simpson‘s “Vanderpump Rules”-focused podcast, “Poppin’ Off,” Kirschenheiter gave her opinion about Taylor being photographed with model Paige Woolen amid his separation from his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright.

She stated that she believed Taylor should be more private when it comes to potential romantic partners. The mother of three noted that Taylor and Cartwright share a 3-year-old son named Cruz. As RHOC fans are aware, Kirschenheiter co-parents her children, Nicholas, Sienna, and Luca, with her ex-husband, Matthew Kirschenheiter.

“It’s incredibly insensitive. And like, you know me, I’m a proponent for putting your child first. Whether they are going to make it, not make it, they’ve got to co-parent. And that’s just poor taste,” said Kirschenheiter.

Simpson also noted that Woolen attended Ariana Madix‘s brother, Jeremy Madix’s birthday event at Taylor’s Los Angeles bar, Jax’s Studio City. During the event, Woolen joked she was pregnant. Simpson stated that some “Valley” fans believed Woolen was mocking Cartwright, as the Kentucky native was vocal about wanting to get pregnant again before she announced her separation.

“I did see the clip of her saying, ‘And I’m pregnant.’ And I don’t know if I would go as far as saying it was a dig on Brittany. I think she thought she was being clever or funny in the moment,” said Simpson.

Jax Taylor Stated He Is Not Dating at the Moment

Taylor denied rumors that he is dating Woolen during the May 29 episode of his and Cartwright’s podcast, “When Reality Hits with Jax & Brittany.” He stated he does not believe he is ready to have a romantic partner again.

“I am not, I repeat, not dating anybody. I was seen out with someone. It was strictly just lunch,” said Taylor.

He clarified that he and Cartwright have agreed they are allowed to date other individuals amid their separation.

“We’re trying to exhaust everything before we have to go down the divorce road,” said the father of one. “If that so be the case. But as of right now, we are both on the same page with dating other people.”

In addition, Taylor stated that he and his estranged wife do have “a couple rules” when it comes to dating other individuals.

“This is something that we talked about,” said Taylor.

He also stated that he and Cartwright want to make sure they are doing the best for Cruz.

Brittany Cartwright Opened up About Her Relationship Issues on Her ‘Valley’ Co-Star’s Podcast

Cartwright discussed her decision to separate from Taylor in an April 2024 episode of her “Valley” co-star, Nia Sanchez’s podcast, “Hold My Crown with Nia Sanchez.” She explained there were multiple reasons she knew she needed to step away from her marriage. Cartwright noted, however, that she decided to leave her and Taylor’s Valley Village home after an intense argument in January 2024.

“This had been piling on me for a while,” said Cartwright. “Yeah that one fight was my breaking point. But I just feel like I was — things had just been piling up, piling up, piling up.”

She also stated she decided to separate because she wanted to ensure her son lives in a harmonious household.

“I didn’t want him living in a toxic situation,” said Cartwright.