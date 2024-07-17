RHOC Alum Jeana Keough Says She Saw John Janssen Cheating

Jeana Keough, a former “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality, says she witnessed John Janssen being unfaithful during his relationship with his ex-girlfriend, RHOC star Shannon Beador.

Page Six reported Keough discussed Beador and Janssen’s relationship during the July 15 episode of RHOC personality Vicki Gunvalson‘s podcast, “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast.” In the podcast episode, Gunvalson, who has remained close friends with Beador, encouraged Keough to bring up her claim about Janssen.

“You were there when he was kissing somebody else at [the restaurant The] Quiet Woman. While he was with Shannon. He’s a cheater,” said Gunvalson.

Keough stated she witnessed Janssen kissing an unnamed individual while Beador “was in the bathroom.” She also referenced that RHOC fans are familiar with The Quiet Woman because Beador has dined at the establishment while filming the Bravo series.

“I was shocked. It’s, like, does he not know who we are? That we’re ‘Housewives’ and that we know Shannon’s in the bathroom,” said Keough.

According to Keough, the woman Janssen “French kissed” was an individual he previously “dated on and off since preschool and college and high school.”

“They’d known each other forever. And she was going through a separation,” said Keough.

Gunvalson responded by giving advice to Janssen’s girlfriend Alexis Bellino, who came back to RHOC for its 18th season following an 11-year absence.

“Don’t go to the bathroom Alexis!” said Gunvalson.

Keough also stated that she believed Janssen and Bellino will get married.

Janssen’s representative released a statement regarding Keough’s comments to Page Six.

“Jeana Keough does not have accurate knowledge of the timeline of John and Shannon’s off-and-on relationship. Furthermore, infidelity was never an issue for them,” stated Janssen’s representative.

Alexis Bellino Spoke About Her Relationship With John Janssen on Tamra Judge’s Podcast

Bellino spoke about her relationship with Janssen in a June 2024 interview on her RHOC castmate, Tamra Judge‘s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp. During the “Two Ts In A Pod” interview, Bellino shared that she and Janssen have discussed getting engaged. She stated that while they have looked at engagement rings, she is not sure when he will propose.

In addition, Bellino confronted Mellencamp for making negative comments about Janssen. She suggested that Janssen’s true personality will shine in RHOC season 18.

“There’s so much to the truth that you don’t know. John is one of the kindness, nicest, most generous, amazing, God-fearing humans I know. And gives back to the world. And constantly gets beat down and still tries to rise above. The truth is going to come out,” said Bellino.

Alexis Bellino Shared She Was Unhappy With Shannon Beador’s Comments About John Janssen

Page Six reported that Bellino, who began dating Janssen in late 2023, was unhappy with comments Beador made about her relationship with him in a July 2024 People magazine interview.

On July 14, Bellino took to her Instagram account to comment on the July 13 People magazine article, which has the headline, “Shannon Beador Claims She Was Dating John Janssen Again Before Her DUI: ‘It Wasn’t a Good Time’ (Exclusive).” Bellino wrote that she believed Beador was obsessed with Janssen.

“I ask you with all sincerity to please stop exploiting us in your manipulative sympathy tour,” read a portion of Bellino’s statement.

During the July 2024 People magazine interview, Beador stated that she became romantically involved with Janssen in spring of 2023 after their November 2022 breakup. Beador said she and her ex-boyfriend were still romantic at the time of her September 17 DUI arrest. She stated that Janssen broke up with her again about a week after her arrest.

People magazine reported that Janssen responded to his Beador’s comments. According to Janssen, he and Beador had a platonic friendship following their 2022 breakup.

“Any suggestion that we were back together as a couple is a mischaracterization of the situation,” said Janssen.

Heather Dubrow Shared Her Feelings About Alexis Bellino & Shannon Beador Filming Together

During a July 2024 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” RHOC star Heather Dubrow shared her thoughts about Bellino and Beador filming together for the show’s 18th season. She acknowledged that she was not in the best place with Beador after filming RHOC season 17. Dubrow stated, however, that she felt “so bad” for Beador because she had to interact with Bellino.

Dubrow also noted that she is close friends with Bellino, which made it “difficult for [her] to figure out how to navigate” filming RHOC season 18.

“I was obviously feeling bad for what Shannon was going through. But I also wanted to be happy for my friend Alexis, who is happy. And how do you handle this as a friend? There’s, like, no rule book for this,” said Dubrow.