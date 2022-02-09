Former RHOC Star Jeana Keough’s Son Shane Looks So Different

Realtor Jeana Keough was a main cast member on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” until the show’s fifth season, which premiered in 2009. Her children, Shane Keough, Kara Keough Bosworth, and Colton Keough, also were occasionally featured on the Bravo series.

On September 18, 2021, Shane uploaded an Instagram post to celebrate his mother’s 66th birthday. The photo showed the 35-year-old — who looks different than how he appeared on “RHOC” — sitting outside next to Jeana at what appears to be a restaurant.

“Happy birthday to the one and only mother I’ll ever have. I love you so much and wish you have the best day possible. Thank you for being who you are all the time and showing me the way to happiness. [red heart emoji],” read the caption of the post.

Shane Keough Shared Information About His Life on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Shane updated Bravo fans about his life in a May 2021 interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” He revealed that he “live[s] in Jacksonville, Florida” and works “in real estate.”

“I have an environmental sustainability agency, so we focus on how to make the world a better place,” added the former “RHOC” personality.

The 35-year-old went on to say that his younger brother Colton “works with [their] mom down in Irvine” at her real estate business. Shane also mentioned that his sister “birthed her third child” named Vaughn Mack Bosworth in March 2021. He referenced that she and her husband Kyle Bosworth’s second child, McCoy, had passed away. In an April 2020 Instagram post, Kara explained that the baby died less than a week after being born because of a “shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord.”

“She’s a warrior, man. Seeing her little boy, seeing the joy that he’s bringing to the family and so many moms around the world who have suffered a loss like that, it’s inspiring beyond belief,” asserted Shane.

Jeana Keough Spoke About Her Daughter in May 2021

While speaking to Us Weekly in May 2021, Jeana discussed Kara, who also has a 6-year-old daughter named Decker.

“She is loving the new baby [Vaughn],” said the former Bravo star.

The 66-year-old also noted that her daughter decided to keep her third pregnancy a secret.

“She didn’t tell anyone except her core little six friends,” said Jeana.

She then revealed that she had difficulty not spreading the news that her daughter was expecting another child.

“For me, it was so hard. So about 7, 8 months I started telling my friends,” stated the former reality television personality.

Jeana also disclosed that Kara was hesitant to tell her about her pregnancy as she knew her mother has a habit of sharing secrets.

“She said, ‘I don’t want to tell you because you can’t keep a secret,’” recalled the mother-of-three with a laugh. “I said, ‘I promise, I promise!’ But I think she waited until she was three months before she told me. She had a lot of fear with this even though things that happened with the last baby weren’t anything that she couldn’t resolve.”

New episodes of “RHOC” air Wednesdays on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Scheana Shay Gives Update on Her Wedding With Brock Davies