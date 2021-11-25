Jeana Keough Thinks Vicki Gunvalson Misses Donn & Wants to Reconcile

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star, Jeana Keough is spilling the beans about Vicki Gunvalson and her ex-husband Donn.

Jeana was a guest on the Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister podcast where she revealed her thoughts on her former co-star’s divorce.

“You have a life together,” Jeana said on the podcast. “You have homes together. Your whole life is going to change. Is it worth it? Just work on your relationship. If you’re going to put time into finding a new guy, just to try to fix the old guy. And I think to this day Vicki misses Donn. And I think she really, really regrets ever leaving Donn.”

Despite fans not seeing either of the women on RHOC, they both keep in contact according to Jeana.

“I just talked to her until 3 in the morning the other night,” Jeana said. “All I kept saying was remember how much fun we would have with Donn? We’d go to the lake, we’d go to dinner. He was just so fun. Granted, when he was working, he went to bed two, three hours before her, and that’s why their love tank wasn’t full. But she could have gone up, had sex, and then gone back downstairs and worked for three more hours.”

Jeana Thinks Donn Won’t Be Receptive to a Reunion After All These Years Apart

Jeana went on to explain that despite Vicki’s alleged desire to reunite, Donn probably isn’t on the same page.

“And it’s too bad that she wants to be his friend now, and it’s too bad that he can’t grow past it and be friends. If she’s going to be in town with the kids, he won’t be in town. You know, he does the opposite of her. So sad. All those years together,” Jeana said on the Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister podcast.

Vicki has seriously dated two men since her divorce, first Brooks Ayers who allegedly lied about having cancer, and then Steve Lodge, who broke off their engagement this year.

It appears as though Donn has moved on as well.

“He’s in a relationship from what I hear,” she said on the podcast. “She’d have to do a big apology, that’s for sure. I kind of want to reach out to him and just say, ‘Hey, she’s going through some tough times. She supported you through stuff you went through.’ Even if it was through the kids. Pick up the phone and call her. Life’s too short, get over it.”

Vicki Blames the Real Housewives Show for the End of Her Marriage to Donn

On an appearance on Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast Vicki admitted she thinks the show “Real Housewives of Orange County” played a part in the crumbling of her marriage to Donn.

“I did everything right, except falling prey to divorce,” Vicki said on the podcast. “I mean, I think that in hindsight, I know for a fact that if I wasn’t on a reality show, I wouldn’t have been divorced.”

Vicki and Donn were officially divorced in 2014.

