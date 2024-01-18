Jeff Lewis Says Brynn Whitfield Wouldn’t Meet with Him

“Real Housewives of New York City” star Brynn Whitfield does not seem to be a fan of “Flipping Out” personality Jeff Lewis.

During an appearance on the January 16 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” along with Mercedes “MJ” Javid, Lewis stated, “Brynn doesn’t like me.” According to Lewis, Javid encouraged Whitfield to meet him during the 2023 BravoCon, held the weekend of November 4, 2023.

“[Javid] went to her at BravoCon and said, ‘Do you want to meet Jeff Lewis?’ She’s like, ‘No,’” stated the interior designer.

Javid then shared her version of her interaction with Whitfield at BravoCon 2023.

“I was like, ‘He’s right there. Do you want to say –’ ‘I’m good,’” said the “Shahs of Sunset” alum.

Lewis also theorized why Whitfield may dislike him.

“I just think on the radio I just questioned what she did for a living was all. And then came up with other options,” said the father of one.

Brynn Whitfield Addressed Rumors About Her Career on Instagram

Whitfield addressed rumors that she has been untruthful about her career in public relations. According to The Messenger, Whitfield uploaded a message she sent to a Bravo-focused Instagram account that suggested she was a “sugar baby” in a September 2023 Instagram Story.

“Reposting the things about me being an escort or sugar baby is disgusting,” read the direct message. “You should be ashamed. My CV is 5 pages long and my career is more decorated than most. There were countless days I was working so much, I couldn’t even film most the time. I can’t help if the edit chooses to not include that.”

She also stated that she has been able to accrue wealth because she is focused on her career, does not overspend, and does not have children.

“I’ve worked super hard and have made a modest life for myself,” commented Whitfield. “It’s not rocket science you guys: work in corporate America + No KIDS + no HUSBAND = money for yourself. I hope and pray for the day when I have all the expenses that comes w/ kids, husbands, houses and dogs. But that day hasn’t come yet, so in the interim I’m going to enjoy this bit of security and freedom while I still have it.”

Andy Cohen Stated That Brynn Whitfield Seemed Unhappy During Her Interaction With Shep Rose at the 2023 BravoCon

Lewis is seemingly not the only Bravo star who left a less-than-stellar impression upon Whitfield at BravoCon 2023. While recording a November 2023 episode of his radio show, “Radio Andy,” Bravo producer Andy Cohen stated that he saw Whitfield and “Southern Charm” star Shep Rose interact. As fans are aware, Whitfield stated she was romantically interested in Rose during a July 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live.”

Cohen stated that Whitfield did not seem to appreciate Rose’s comment about possibly having a child together.

“He’s a big kind of tipsy golden retriever. I think she was like, ‘This is not going to happen.’ I think on the way over to the Bravo Awards, he started asking her about whether they should, like, procreate or something like that. Or have a baby. I don’t know, so that didn’t happen,” said Cohen.

The upcoming 15th season of RHONY has not yet started filming.