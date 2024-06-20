Jeff Lewis Names ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Who Has to Go

Jeff Lewis has some strong opinions about “The Real Housewives,” but he thinks one in particular is past her expiration date.

During a June 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” the former “Flipping Out” star roasted “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley when asked what he would change about the cast of the long-running Bravo reality show.

Lewis told host Andy Cohen that he would first bring back Camille Gramer and Denise Richards as “friends” of the Housewives. He then added, “Lisa Rinna, I’m bringing back as a full-time regular. Crystal [Kung Minkoff] I’m bringing back as a friend because I think that was a mistake getting rid of her. I’m getting rid of Dorit because she adds nothing.”

Jeff Lewis Previously Said He Was Hopeful for Dorit Kemsley’s Season 14 Storyline

In May 2024, Dorit and her husband PK Kemsley issued a joint statement on Instagram to confirm that they had separated after nine years of marriage. The confirmation came amid months of speculation that the two weren’t living together.

Soon after, Lewis appeared on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast and teased that he knew about the split before the announcement. He also noted that the breakup would give Kemsley an actual storyline.

“I had known they were living apart long, long, long before, long before,” Lewis claimed, exolaining that he shared a mutual friend with PK who told him the British businessman had been living at a hotel for months prior.

“It’s been going on for a long time,” Lewis added. “This is really what is happening in their lives, which will make her [RHOBH season 14] storyline a bit more interesting.”

Jeff Lewis Explained Why He Changed His Tune on Crystal Kung Minkoff

In April 2024, Crystal Kung Minkoff revealed she would not return to RHOBH. The Real Coco founder appeared on three seasons of the Bravo reality show but was not asked back for season 14.

After Lewis told WWHL host Andy Cohen that he would bring back Minkoff, Cohen expressed surprise. “Wow you had terrible things to say about her,” the Bravo host said.

“Now I like her,” Lewis admitted.

Lewis and Minkoff butted heads after BravoCon in November 2023. During the “Ask Andy” panel, Lewis cracked a joke about her. “Did you all see [RHOBH] episode one of season 13?” he asked the crowd. “Did you notice how Crystal didn’t talk the entire time? It was the best episode I’ve ever seen with her in it!”

Lewis later spoke on his podcast “Jeff Lewis Live,” to admit that while he “dragged her” in the past, he has “a little more respect for her now.” He even apologized to Minkoff for the joke about the RHOBH episode in which she didn’t talk.

Minkoff also spoke out about the situation. When asked about Lewis shading her, she told Access Hollywood, “He texted me, and he apologized, and I said, ‘Thank you for apologizing because you’re a [expletive].’ He’s being, he’s b*****. He’s a b***** guy.”

“It’s because he wants to be a Housewife, and he never will be,” Minkoff added. “So that’s why.”

