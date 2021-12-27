Jeff Lewis Goes off on Heather Dubrow During Radio Show

During a December 22 episode of his radio show on SiriusXM, Jeff Lewis blasted “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow for what he called “bad acting” this season. His dig came while they while discussing the scene where Dubrow threatenedShannon Beador. Beador was Lewis’ guest on the episode.
“You’ll know why Heather never made it as an actress, because she is a terrible one,” Lewis said. “It’s clear…it didn’t matter what you said, Shannon, she had rehearsed a monologue probably with an acting coach and it was like a script. She basically just recited a script that she had already rehearsed.”
Lewis continued, telling Beador, “I thought your apology was very heartfelt and sincere. It didn’t matter. She had already rehearsed her response which made her look like a cold, calculating b****, because you went to her, with, I think, you were very vulnerable and very sincere, but the problem is that you didn’t follow the script, Shannon, and she did.”
Lewis Recently Trashed Dubrow During an Appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live’
This is not the first time that Lewis has come after Dubrow. The two have been in a long-standing feud since 2016, and Lewis recently went off on the star during a December 12 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”
“Look, I’ve said this before, I personally do not care for Heather Dubrow, but I think that OC needed a villain,” Lewis said during his appearance. “I think she’s the Cruella de Vil of Orange County, are you f****** kidding me?”
Later on in the episode, Lewis went off on Dubrow again, as he answered a question from a fan who asked him whether or not he sees the potential to mend his relationship with the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star in the future.
“Heather Dubrow is never gonna f****** happen,” Lewis responded. “Vicki [Gunvalson] is a good person. Heather Dubrow is not. Only because I’ve witnessed how she treated people, I’ll never forget, I’ll never forgive.”
Dubrow Said That She Felt ‘Betrayed’ by Beador This Season
During a December 2021 interview with StyleCaster, Dubrow explained that she felt “betrayed” by Beador this season, as Beador brought up an old lawsuit involving Dubrow’s husband, Terry Dubrow, on camera during her sushi party.
“I’m sitting there like, ‘I’ll be right back.’ I’m weirdly calm at that moment. A million things were going through my mind,” Dubrow told StyleCaster about the incident. “Mostly what I thought was I felt so betrayed. I felt betrayed by production. I felt betrayed by Shannon. I felt betrayed by Gina. I was like, ‘Oh my God. Did I really just open my family up to this? This is the first party and it’s in my house. How did this happen?’”
Dubrow continued, “I was very upset, saying, ‘I’m leaving! I’m done!’ It was an honest account. We were asked to come back. It was a big conversation in our family. They wanted us to come back, which we appreciated. We felt completely blindsided and betrayed.”