Jeff Lewis Goes off on Heather Dubrow During Radio Show

He’s flipping out.

During a December 22 episode of his radio show on SiriusXM, Jeff Lewis blasted “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow for what he called “bad acting” this season. His dig came while they while discussing the scene where Dubrow threatened Shannon Beador. Beador was Lewis’ guest on the episode.

“You’ll know why Heather never made it as an actress, because she is a terrible one,” Lewis said. “It’s clear…it didn’t matter what you said, Shannon, she had rehearsed a monologue probably with an acting coach and it was like a script. She basically just recited a script that she had already rehearsed.”





Lewis continued, telling Beador, “I thought your apology was very heartfelt and sincere. It didn’t matter. She had already rehearsed her response which made her look like a cold, calculating b****, because you went to her, with, I think, you were very vulnerable and very sincere, but the problem is that you didn’t follow the script, Shannon, and she did.”

Lewis Recently Trashed Dubrow During an Appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

This is not the first time that Lewis has come after Dubrow. The two have been in a long-standing feud since 2016, and Lewis recently went off on the star during a December 12 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“Look, I’ve said this before, I personally do not care for Heather Dubrow, but I think that OC needed a villain,” Lewis said during his appearance. “I think she’s the Cruella de Vil of Orange County, are you f****** kidding me?”