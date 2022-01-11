Heather Dubrow Fires Back at Jeff Lewis’ Comments Amid Ongoing Feud

She’s not exactly flipping out.

During a January 4 appearance on PeopleTV’s Reality Check, “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow responded to disparaging comments that Jeff Lewis made about her during a December 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” During Lewis’ appearance, the former “Flipping Out” star slammed Dubrow as “not a good person.”

“You know, Jeff seems to have a lot of hate in his heart,” Dubrow said about his comments while on Reality Check. “You know, in order to have a feud you really need two people to participate. I have no interest in participating in anything like that. But I will say about the comments — consider the source.”

According to a report from The Daily Mail, Lewis and Dubrow’s feud has been going on since 2016. Their fallout sparked during a dinner party at Shannon Beador’s house, after which Dubrow publicly alleged that Lewis spoke inappropriately about her body during the dinner.

Lewis Dubbed Dubrow as the ‘Cruella De Vil of Orange County’

During Lewis’ December 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” he dubbed Dubrow as the the “Cruella de Vil of Orange County.”

“Look, I’ve said this before, I personally do not care for Heather Dubrow, but I think that OC needed a villain,” Lewis said at the time. “I think she’s the Cruella de Vil of Orange County, are you f****** kidding me?”

And, later on during his appearance, when a fan asked him if he could ever reconcile with Dubrow, Lewis responded, “Heather Dubrow is never gonna f****** happen. Vicki [Gunvalson] is a good person. Heather Dubrow is not. Only because I’ve witnessed how she treated people, I’ll never forget, I’ll never forgive.”

Lewis Also Called out Dubrow for Acting ‘Rehearsed’ on This Season of the ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’

A few weeks after his “Watch What Happens Live” appearance, Lewis hosted Shannon Beador as a guest on an episode of his radio show on SiriusXM, Jeff Lewis Live. During the December 22, 2021, episode, the two spoke about the moment during the fourth episode of the season where Dubrow had threatened Beador, and Lewis accused Dubrow of acting her way through the scene.

“You’ll know why Heather never made it as an actress, because she is a terrible one,” Lewis said on-air at the time. “It’s clear…it didn’t matter what you said, Shannon, she had rehearsed a monologue probably with an acting coach and it was like a script. She basically just recited a script that she had already rehearsed.”