Jeff Lewis Trashes Heather Dubrow on WWHL

Looks like someone isn’t too pleased with the newest cast member of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

During a Dec. 12 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” former “Flipping Out” star Jeff Lewis trashed Heather Dubrow, after Andy Cohen asked him what he thought about her return to the franchise.

“Look, I’ve said this before, I personally do not care for Heather Dubrow, but I think that OC needed a villain,” Lewis said. “I think she’s the Cruella de Vil of Orange County, are you f****** kidding me?”





Later on in the episode, Lewis continued to go off on Dubrow, as he answered a question from a fan who asked him whether or not he sees the potential to mend his relationship with the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star.

“Heather Dubrow is never gonna f****** happen,” Lewis said. “Vicki [Gunvalson] is a good person. Heather Dubrow is not. Only because I’ve witnessed how she treated people, I’ll never forget, I’ll never forgive.”

Lewis and Dubrow Have a Long-Standing Feud

According to a 2016 report from The Daily Mail, Lewis and Dubrow’s feud first sparked during a dinner party at Shannon Beador’s house, which she explained during an appearance on Access Hollywood Live at the time. Dubrow alleged that Lewis spoke inappropriately about her body during the dinner.

“He leaned over to Terry and goes, “Your wife should just cop to all her plastic surgery, and she’d be a lot better off”‘. Dubrow said on Access Hollywood at the time, according to The Daily Mail. “He started talking about my breasts, talking about my body, it was so disgusting.”

Dubow continued, “To be at a dinner party for my friend and have this man, sitting there, shaming me about the size of my breasts, and what I have and have not done to my face. It was so awful and disturbing to me, but I let it go.”

However, after the incident, Lewis went on “Watch What Happens Live,” where he went off on the star, igniting their now years-long feud.

Lewis Is Very Close With Another ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star

Even though Lewis may not be a fan of Dubrow, he is very close friends with her costar, Shannon Beador. The two hang out a lot in California, and Lewis often has Beador as a guest on his radio show, Jeff Lewis Live. In fact, during Lewis’ Dec. 12 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” he defended Beador’s actions involving the alleged lawsuit against Terry Dubrow on the most recent episode of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

“So, I’m privy to a lot of that because Shannon and I are close, we had dinner last Monday,” Lewis said. “I absolutely believe that she did not know. She was trying to piece the whole thing together as she was finding out the information. This woman has a different name, she has a married name now. She knew her when she had her maiden name, and she also knew her like, 13 years ago.”

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

