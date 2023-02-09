Jeff Lewis Thinks Kyle Richards Was Taking Ozempic

On the January 26, 2023, episode of “Jeff Lewis Live,” Jeff Lewis and his guest, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga, talked about Ozempic — and Kyle Richards.

Lewis and Gorga got to talking about the drug Ozempic, which is used to treat diabetes in some patients. Lewis brought up how the drug has been bought by “everyone in Beverly Hills” because it is also successful in causing weight loss. The issue being is that some people who needed the medication to treat their diabetes couldn’t get it because people were using it for other reasons, which NBC News reported in January 2023.

“It’s really bad, but everybody looks so good,” Lewis said with a smile. He and Gorga then chatted about Richards.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s recent weight loss has caused numerous accusations that she’s been taking the weight loss drug. Although Richards has vehemently denied doing anything outside of old fashioned clean eating and exercise to shred her body, Gorga admits that she wasn’t 100 percent convinced — and neither is Lewis.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jeff Lewis Thinks Kyle Richards Was on Ozempic at Some Point

While chatting about Ozempic, Gorga brought up Richards and Lewis said that he thinks that she was on it at one point but got off of it. “So, she’s not technically lying,” he said.

Gorga admitted that she initially figured that Richards was on the drug.

“I’m not gonna lie, when I first saw her, I was like, ‘Ooh she’s taking that stuff,” she told Lewis. “And then, when she said that, I’m like, ‘Oh OK maybe not.’ You know, I don’t know. I didn’t even text her and ask her,” Gorga said.

“Look. I love Kyle, she’s my friend. But it’s not just ‘not drinking since July,'” Lewis mocked. “Come on. We’ve all done that. We lost a little weight, but we didn’t lose 25 pounds,” he said.

Kyle Richards Has Been Very Adamant About How She’s Dropped Weight

Richards has taken to social media numerous times to tell people that she’s not taking Ozempic or any other weight loss drug and “never” has.

On an Amazon Live on January 19, 2023, Richards addressed the topic.

“Well, I changed all my eating. Like I said, not Ozempic or that other one that starts with an ‘M.’ I changed my eating after we were in Europe for a month. We were in Europe for three weeks and then Australia for a week, and I had gained weight, and I was like, ‘Okay, that’s it.’ No sugar, no carbs, no alcohol,” she explained.

A few weeks later, she chatted with Page Six about the rumors that she’s been taking Ozempic.

“I had never heard of it. I had heard of it when they accused me, but I’d already lost weight by the time I had heard about Ozempic, so it was really frustrating to me. What I don’t want to get lost in this is that I want to be able to inspire people,” she told the outlet, adding, “I stopped drinking almost seven months ago, I don’t eat bad, sugar, pizza, donuts, carbs … so I’d rather be inspiring than people making up stories about me.”

