Dr. Jen Armstrong Reveals ‘Real Housewives’ Star She’d Love to Get Her Hands On

Dr. Jen Armstrong’s days as a “Real Housewives” star are done, but that doesn’t mean she’s totally done with the Housewives.

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” star announced her exit from the show in July 2022 after just one season, according to People. Armstrong joined the RHOC cast for season 16, which premiered in December 2021.

While on RHOC, Armstrong promoted her business, Advanced Skincare Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. According to the Armstrong MD website, she specializes in laser technology for skin as well as injectables and other non-invasive treatments.

In a new interview, Armstrong talked about Housewives stars who go to her practice – and she revealed the one star she’d love to treat.

Dr. Jen Armstrong Revealed That the ‘Pretty’ Housewives Are Her Patients

In a July 18, 2022 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, Armstrong revealed that not only did she watch the Housewives before she was a cast member, but that she knew a lot of the ladies beforehand.

“The pretty ones are my patients, you know, that’s how it all kind of started,” she told Yontef. “And yeah. I mean, Orange County is so small. I just moved to Laguna. I literally know everybody.”

Armstrong revealed that she can only talk about patients who gave her the “okay,” such as Braunwyn Windham-Burke, who has been featured on her Instagram page. “Braunwyn used to be my patient,” Armstrong said. “She has given me the release to put it on Instagram. She is beautiful.”

Armstrong also opened up about treating her co-stars Gina Kirscheheiter and Emily Simpson as Bravo’s cameras rolled. “I wish they shared everything because I got, I actually got to treat Gina and Emily on film,” she said.

She noted that Heather Dubrow “looks great,” but added, “I’d like to Botox her lower face. But besides that, I think she looks amazing. …I think Heather probably looks the best. She looks the most natural out of everybody. Followed probably by Gina. She looks really good too.”

Armstrong also claimed that at the RHOC reunion she called out Shannon Beador for having plastic surgery, but Bravo edited that part out of the show.

“That was the thing that was so frustrating because at the reunion I called her out on getting a facelift and they didn’t even play that part,” Armstrong revealed. “Andy [Cohen] asked me, ‘Who in this room have you not treated that you think has good work?’ And I was like, ‘Shannon, you look very lifted today.’ And she’s like,’ Yeah, I had a face lift.’ I’m like ‘And lipo.’ She goes, ‘No.’ I am like ‘Lipo and a face lift, you can see.’ So I think they edited it to not have it sound that way, but that’s what happened.”

According to Bravo.com, during the RHOC reunion in April 2022, Beador was shown saying, “I had a facelift five weeks ago,” and Armstrong said, “I can tell.”

Dr. Jen Armstrong Named the Real Housewives Star She Would Love to Work On

Elsewhere in the interview, Armstrong dropped the name of the Real Housewives alum she would love to get in her chair.

“Denise Richards,” she said. “Because she hasn’t done anything. Right? She’s very adamant that she doesn’t do anything.”

Armstrong said the 51-year-old former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star would benefit from a small tweak or two.

“You could just lift here and it would look so good,” she said. “She’s so beautiful. … I would love to treat her. I would love it and it would be so natural. I look at her face. I’m like, it’s so easy. We could just lift it. It’ll be so good. …So she says she doesn’t do any work. I don’t know. I can definitely can see where we could do like here or in the eyes. I mean, she’s such a gorgeous woman that I would love to. I’d love to do that.”

In the past, Richards has only admitted to having breast surgery. “I have only done my boobs, and I am very open and honest about that,” the former RHOBH star previously told the Daily Telegraph, per Us Weekly, “I have had the same nose if people look it up and the lips. I don’t do Botox or fillers.”

