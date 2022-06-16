Everything ‘RHOC’ Star Wants in Their Divorce [DOCUMENTS]

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Dr. Jen Armstrong seeking to keep homes in California and Hawaii along with other assets, new divorce documents obtained by Heavy reveal. Armstrong filed for divorce from her husband, Ryne Holliday, in Orange County court in May, according to court records. The documents reveal which assets she is hoping to hold on to.

Armstrong, a 45-year-old cosmetic dermatologist and plastic surgeon, is also asking a judge to give her physical and legal custody of the couple’s three young children. But she is not seeking any spousal support from her husband and has also asked the judge to not order her to give Holliday any spousal support, the court filings reveal. The couple has been married since 2013 and have twin 10-year-old children, Vera and Vince, and a 9-year-old son, Robert. They have been legally separated since April 2022, according to court documents.

Armstrong joined “RHOC” for the show’s 16th season as a main cast member for the first time and the show often focused on the issues in her marriage. They initially separated in September and briefly reconciled before separating again, court documents show. A source told Page Six about Armstrong’s decision to file for divorce, “There was no specific catalyst for the filing. After their first trial separation in September, Jen and Ryne were still in limbo, and Jen felt like she needed to take this step to improve their family dynamic. The issues they’ve been having are the same issues that played out on the show. But all is amicable, and they are committed to keeping their kids stable and happy.”

Armstrong Is Seeking to Keep Properties in Honolulu, Laguna Beach & Newport Beach, Along With Her Porsche Cayenne GTS, Jewelry, Half of a $1.6 Million Loan From Her Mother & More, the Court Filing Shows

Dr. Jen Armstrong lists three properties that she wants a judge to confirm her ownership of after the divorce, including 90% tenant common interest in property in Honolulu, Hawaii, along with the couple’s home in Laguna Beach, California, and in Newport Beach, California. She is also seeking “all furniture and furnishings purchased” by her to “furnish the real properties,” her Porsche Cayenne GTS and her jewelry.

The court filing shows Armstrong is also claiming ownership of Pacific Coast Medical LLC, the couple’s shares in Horizontal Development LLC, Jennifer Armstrong MD, PC and two LLCs. She also is claiming half of two loans given to her and Holliday by her mother, for $750,000 and $850,000, according to the court document.

Armstrong is also seeking to have a judge affirm her ownership of assets including “all items acquired by gift, bequest, device or inheritance,” “all items acquired prior to marriage and after date of separation” and her bank accounts at three banks.

Armstrong Said While She Used to Be the ‘Breadwinner’ in Their Family, Things Have Evened Out Recently With the Success of Her Husband’s Travel Business

Armstrong revealed to Page Six in March 2022 that she and Holliday would be selling a $6 million home in Corona del Mar. She told the newspaper about the 3,000-square-foot five-bedroom, three-bath home, “Our home is for sale with 180-degree ocean views in a market where there’s no inventory.”

She added, “Although we are sad to give up the home we just remodeled, we thought it was the perfect time to move back to my childhood neighborhood which has always been my dream.” The home was sold for $5.8 million in April 2022, according to Realtor.com.

During the “RHOC” season 16 reunion on Bravo, Armstrong talked about the couple’s finances. Andy Cohen asked Armstrong a fan’s question about whether Holliday makes his own money and whether she’s the breadwinner in the family through her medical practice. Holliday is the president of a company that helps people plan vacations to Hawaii.

“He has a company, Hawaii Hideaways, that’s become very successful,” Armstrong told Cohen. “He rents to pretty high-end celebrities.” Cohen asked if she was the bigger breadwinner and she responded, “It was like that for many years, we’re becoming more equalized now.” She added, “We’re trying to work on our relationship and put more balance. We’re too far apart. Obviously you can see what we are like in two different worlds,” she added.