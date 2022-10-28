Former RHOC Star Reveals if She Regrets Joining the Show

Does Jen Armstrong regret joining “The Real Housewives of Orange County”?

During an Oct. 28 appearance on Us Weekly’s Getting Real With The Housewives podcast, the former star revealed her thoughts about joining the show. Armstrong was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” during season 16, and is currently going through a divorce from her husband, Ryne Holliday.

“I don’t regret doing the show, but I wish I had a better support system throughout the show,” Armstrong told the outlet. “I feel like the first year you don’t really know what you’re getting into and so if you get a second season, you get your legs and you kind of know how it works, this is what I need, going into the next one. I feel like the next one would be way better just because you’ve experienced, you’ve got like the rookie season done. So, that would be nice and it would be great to have that opportunity.”

Armstrong also explained that she doesn’t feel like the show caused their divorce.

“I don’t know exactly what’s happening with Ryne, like a week to week, month to month, day to day thing, don’t know,” the former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star said. “But I don’t feel like the show caused anything, it magnifies what’s already going on. It just puts you in a more intense situation. So no, I wouldn’t blame the show for that.”

Season 17 of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Orange County” is currently in production.

Jen Armstrong Has Spoken About What It Was Like Seeing Her Relationship on the Show

While Armstrong was on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” she was still married to Holliday, but they were facing problems in their relationship, which she shared on the show. During a February 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the star opened up about what it was like to see that playing back on screen.

“When you’re trying so hard, you just keep trying and you keep trying and you’re not moving forward, at some point you’re like, ‘It would be so much easier to just have a new relationship,'” Armstrong said at the time. “It’s like you’re spinning your wheel, spinning your wheel, and I’m not going anywhere on this hamster wheel. So it’s very frustrating for me, especially because … I’m a very goal-oriented person.”

An Old ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Is Making a Return for Season 17

Even though Armstrong won’t be back on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” next season, viewers will get to see another familiar face: Tamra Judge. Judge was a cast member on the show from seasons three through 14, and is now making a comeback for season 17.

“I’m back and the show is going to be amazing,” Judge told E! News about the new season at BravoCon 2022. “I can’t even give it away because it’s so incredibly interesting and fun and crazy to watch coming up.”

Shannon Beador also weighed in on Judge’s return, telling E! News, “Having Tamra back, it’s a lot. t wasn’t so fun at the beginning, but we’re working through things and things are good right now.”

READ NEXT: ‘Floored’ Kyle Richards Responds to Erika Girardi’s Dorit & PK Divorce Comment