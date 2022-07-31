Even though she’s no longer on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” it doesn’t mean that Dr. Jen Armstrong can’t get in on the action.

During a recent interview with Page Six that was published on July 28, the former star roasted Tamra Judge, who announced earlier this month that she would be returning to the franchise. Judge was a cast member during seasons 3-14, and was let go before filming for season 15 started.

“Her whole world is ‘Housewives,’ so good for her, right? But that’s not my whole world,” Armstrong told the outlet about Judge. “That’s not what I’m hanging my hat on for my life.”

Armstrong continued, “I’m super appreciative that I was on it, but that’s not what I wanna be known for. I wanna be known for helping people.”

During the interview with the outlet, Armstrong also weighed in on how she thinks the current cast will react to Judge’s return. “We’ve seen Tamra film,” Armstrong said. “There’s a lot of screaming and fighting and throwing, that’s what Housewives is…That’s not what I am, so maybe that’s why they wanted that back.”

Judge Has Taken a Shot at Armstrong Before

Even though the two haven’t appeared on the same season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” together, it hasn’t stopped Judge from giving her opinion on the star. During an April 2021 episode of her podcast that she hosts with Teddi Mellencamp, Two T’s In a Pod, Judge shaded Armstrong’s role in the franchise.

“By the way, I’m okay to just not really see Jen ever again,” Mellencamp said during their April 8 episode.

Judge agreed with Mellencamp, adding, “Jen needs to go. Jen needs to go. Bye Jen. I think that she’s a lovely person, I just feel like she’s not cut out for reality TV.”

Judge Announced Her Return During an Episode of ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Play

Video Video related to former rhoc star slams tamra judge in new interview 2022-07-31T18:33:49-04:00

On July 21, Judge surprised guests Sutton Stracke and Lesa Milan on “Watch What Happens Live” to announce her return to “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” And, during the After Show, she spoke more about how she is feeling about it all.

“Do you feel more energized coming into the new season having been out of the game?” host Andy Cohen asked Judge during the segment. “Does it give you a different perspective?”

“I think that being off for two years was probably the best thing you ever could have done for me,” Judge responded. “Even though I didn’t like it, but yeah, totally.”

Judge continued, explaining, “I was on the show for 12 years, and once you’re on that long, you become a professional ‘Housewife.’ Then, once you’re off of it, you’re like, ‘Ooh, ow, I did that’ You live your life and you go on living normal life and you come back and you’re like, ‘Mmm, I was kind of an a******.’ You come back with a different perspective, and I saw that when I filmed Ultimate Girls Trip.”

This season, Judge will join current “Real Housewives of Orange County” cast members Heather Dubrow, Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, and Gina Kirschenheiter.

READ NEXT: Jeff Lewis Weighs in on Jill Zarin’s Feud With Tamra Judge