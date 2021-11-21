RHOBH’s Dr. Jen Armstrong: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dr. Jen Armstrong is one of two of the newest housewives to be joining “Real Housewives of Orange County” for season 16.

Jen will join Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Heather Dubrow, and fellow RHOC newcomer Noella Bergener next season. Her bio on Bravo’s website reveals a bit of her storyline, including a potential beef with Noella.

“After meeting Gina and Emily last year, aesthetic MD, Dr. Jen Armstrong immediately integrates into the group by performing cosmetic procedures on the ladies,” her Bravo bio reads. “Emotionally guarded at first, Jen develops a quick bond with Heather but has trouble making a real connection with Noella. Married to her husband Ryne, she is a proud mother to three children. She embodies the alpha female persona as she runs her own practice, provides for her family and helps her mom prepare for a move to the OC. Dr. Jen has always been an overachiever and is now launching a division of her practice that specializes in a unique magnetic brain treatment.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Jen:

1. Jen Is an ‘Aesthetic Medicine Physician’ & Plans to Give Season 16 ‘a Facelift’

According to Jen’s official medical website, she’s a “fellowship-trained aesthetic medicine physician and surgeon” which basically means she does a lot of plastic surgery. She “enjoys helping her patients achieve their aesthetic goals through the use of injectables, lasers, and other non-invasive treatments,” the website’s bio reads.

On November 11, 2021, she confirmed she’d be joining the cast by sharing a photo of her holding the iconic orange with a syringe in it.

“Well, the news is out, and so are the botox needles,” she wrote on Instagram. “Here to give the #RHOC a facelift for #Season16! I am forever grateful for this journey, and would like to thank @bravo @evolutionmedia my beautiful family, friends, and amazing staff at #ArmstrongMD for their unwavering support. Here we go.”

2. She Once Fought Her Billionaire Ex-Boyfriend in Court Over $850,000

According to Radar Online, Jen was once sued by an ex, who also happened to be a billionaire, for $850,000.

The case was detailed by the NY Post on July 28, 2014. The ex-boyfriend, Bruce Elieff, 59, sued Armstrong saying he had loaned his then-girlfriend the money. She was 34 and a medical student at the time and he says the money went to “pay for her $160,000 tuition at the University of Hawaii, $10,000 in monthly expenses, $160,000 for cancer treatments and $37,000 to freeze her eggs.”

Bruce says she broke off the relationship in 2013 after giving birth to twins he did not father, the outlet reported.

Jen denied the claims in her sworn statement, the NY Post reported.

“I feel that this lawsuit is [Elieff’s] last-ditch effort to continue controlling my life.” She also said the allegations are “completely baseless.”

It’s unclear how the case turned out as the legal update on the case simply says, “Not Classified By Court.”

3. Fans Were Introduced to Jen’s ‘Shirtless Hubby’ on the Season 16 RHOC Trailer

When the season 16 trailer dropped, fans were immediately drawn to Ryne, Jen’s husband who is seemingly always without a shirt.

“Who is ready to meet my shirtless hubby,” Jen wrote on November 12, 2021, under the video of Heather commenting on the family photo.

“Who needs a shirt when he looks that good,” a fan commented. “I am soooooooooooooooo ok with this man remaining shirtless!!! In fact, @bravoandy can we have a sidebar of him shirtless as each episode plays? It may even drown out a certain constantly screeching someone,” another fan wrote.

4. Jen Was Once Sued by a Former Patient Over Battery & Medical Negligence Following a Filler Procedure

On July 29, 2021, Radar Online obtained court records indicating that Jen was being sued for a filler procedure that left the patient “disfigured.”

The patient, Judy Hecht, filed a civil lawsuit claiming “medical negligence, battery and failure to obtain informed consent” stemming from an October 2019 treatment, the outlet reported.

The outlet reported that the patient says she received filler on her cheeks and then returned a “couple of weeks” later to get “Exilis non-surgical facial rejuvenation treatment,” which she claims “melted” her filler, leaving her deformed.

She went for a third visit to correct the second, paid $2,500 and her “physical appearance was that of a puffy or fat face with her checks sticking out toward her head and ears and the contour of her face being dramatically uneven,” Radar Online reported.

At press time there had been no resolution to the case.

5. Jen Has Three Children & a Puppy

Viewers will meet Jen’s three children on season 16, one of which runs her own puppy sitting club. The family also has a chihuahua.

