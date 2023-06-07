Andy Cohen Called Out By Current ‘Real Housewives’ Star

On the heels of the second part of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion, Jennifer Aydin spoke out about host Andy Cohen’s behavior toward her at the reunion and agreed that he was “rude.”

Aydin responded to one commenter who wrote on Twitter, “I’m sorry but Andy is beyond rude to @JenniferAydin every time they interact. It’s actually pretty disgusting @Andy.” The RHONJ star wrote, “Not Every time, just most🤷🏻‍♀️.”

That person wasn’t the only one who called out Cohen’s behavior toward Aydin, as someone accused Cohen of being “moody and biased” in regard to a segment concerning Aydin. Someone else tweeted, “Watching this reunion it is so clear that @Andy is biased against @JenniferAydin and @Teresa_Giudice. The way he bluntly disrespects Jen while she’s talking & the way he favors Melissa over Tre…. #RHONJ.”

Andy Cohen Spoke About How Impatient He Got With the RHONJ Cast at the Reunion, Especially Melissa Gorga & Teresa Giudice

Cohen admitted that he “lost his s***” at the RHONJ reunion but defended fans’ criticisms of his hosting while speaking about the reunion on his SiriusXM radio show on June 5, 2023. Cohen told fans, “I think for all of you who are upset, have a seat in the middle of that for eight or 10 hours and then let’s see how you handle it,” he said.

“I mean, if you keep interrupting, at some point, I am gonna lose my s***,” he added. That said, the “Watch What Happens Live” host admitted that he didn’t feel good about his behavior. During the reunion, Cohen got really impatient with both Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga as the two women sniped at each other and kept trying to get the last word in.

The longtime reunion host told them they were “like f****** kindergartners, it’s crazy” and that they weren’t “evolving.”

It’s not the first time Aydin has called out Cohen on the social media platform as she replied to a fan who called him “condescending AF” toward her during WWHL back in March 2021. At that time, Aydin wrote, “I guess he has his favorites…and it’s definitely not me, obviously.”

Tamra Judge & Teddi Mellencamp Criticized Jen Aydin’s Reunion Comments on Their Podcast

Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp also commented on the interactions between Cohen and Aydin when they broke down the reunion episode on their podcast, “Two Ts in a Pod.” The two Housewives stars unpacked the episode on June 7 and Mellencamp pointed out that Cohen was “annoyed” with Aydin.

“Yeah, he was, even though she tried to kiss his a** and tell him he had big d*** energy,” Judge shaded Aydin. Mellencamp said it looked as though Aydin had written one-liners down before the reunion filmed but they didn’t have a good impact in her opinion.

Mellencamp and Judge also ripped Aydin for the reveal at the reunion that the RHONJ star had called Gorga to tell her about the cheating rumor. “This part had me floored,” Mellencamp admitted. “Jen Aydin is playing producer.” Judge said Aydin was “plotting” storylines and it was “disgusting” while Mellencamp said it was “disturbing and gross.”

