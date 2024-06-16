RHONJ Star Says She Recently Took a Step Back From Teresa Giudice for Her Mental Health

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jennifer “Jenn” Fessler is opening up about her relationship with her castmate, Teresa Giudice.

During a June 2024 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Fessler explained why she has been friendly with Giudice, despite the of mother of four’s ongoing feud with her long-time friend, Margaret Josephs. She stated that if she was not Giudice’s RHONJ co-star, she would have ceased contact. Fessler also suggested that Giudice was “nice” during the production of RHONJ season 14.

“It’s not in my nature to be nasty to someone who is being nice to me. And I like to pride myself on the idea that I listen. And to listen to other points of view,” said Fessler.

She also clarified that she never had a “close” friendship with Giudice. In addition, she stated that she decided to pause her relationship with the mother of four. She seemed to reference rumors that Giudice and Jennifer “Jen” Aydin shared gossip and screeners to entice a RHONJ-focused Instagram account to make negative posts about some of the cast.

“Teresa and I – we were never close, close friends. Right. We were friendly. And it’s unfortunate, because now a lot of this stuff that’s come out in social media has — I’ve kind of taken a step back. Just for my own mental health,” said Fessler.

Jen Fessler Discussed Her Friendship With Margaret Josephs

While speaking to Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Fessler gave an update on her friendship with Josephs. She stated that she and the fashion designer are still “close.” The 54-year-old shared, however, that they have been in conflict.

“Margaret has been upset with me. I’ve been upset with her. But we pushed past it. Because on the other end of that there’s all this love,” said Fessler. “So it’s like worth it to push past it. And so we always do in the end. I’m going to kill her for all the things she’s saying about me. But that’s for another day.”

Fessler also responded to Josephs’ belief she befriended Giudice because she does not enjoy conflict.

“I don’t love confrontation, it’s true – I think Margaret said I was ‘weak sauce.’ Or something to that effect,” said Josephs. “I don’t think that I’m weak sauce because if you are going to come at me – I’m going to come at you.”

Margaret Josephs Discussed Jen Fessler’s Friendship With Teresa Giudice

Josephs shared her thoughts about Fessler and Giudice’s friendship in a May 2024 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” She stated that she was surprised when Fessler befriended Giudice.

“I was a little shocked by that – I’m not going to lie. Because Teresa really isn’t her type of person,” said Josephs.

She also stated that she believes Fessler “does not like confrontation.”

“I know Jen Fessler, I was friends with her before she got on the show. I know the type of people she likes and socializes with. And, you know, some things are just for appearances in my opinion,” continued Josephs.

Margaret Josephs Opened up About Her Dynamic With Teresa Giudice

During the May 2024 Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” interview, Josephs stated that Giudice “means nothing in [her] life.”

“She really means nothing in my life. I wouldn’t even know a person like Teresa Giudice,” said Josephs.

According to the fashion designer, some of her RHONJ castmates told her that Giudice “was obsessing over [her]” and “was going to drop some bomb” while filming season 14.

“I mean she’s so obsessed with me, I could care less about her,” said Josephs.

Giudice mentioned her issues with Josephs during a May 2024 episode of Tori Spelling’s podcast, “misSPELLING.” Giudice stated she was unhappy Josephs claimed her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas spent all her money during the 14th season of RHONJ.

The RHONJ star stated she believed Josephs made the claim for attention.

“She’s putting out this false narrative out there. She’s trying to make me her storyline. That’s all she does is talk about me. She’s obsessed with me and my husband,” said Giudice.

New episodes of RHONJ air on Sundays on Bravo.